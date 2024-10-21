This Creamy Cilantro Salmon Is A Sheet Pan Dinner Worthy Of Company

Make sure to give the potatoes a bit of a head start in the oven since it takes longer for the skins to crisp up, then add the broccoli and fish for a quick roast. The creamy cilantro sauce is another staple for me, really amping up grilled meats, veg, fish, grain bowls, and tacos—pretty much everything it touches! The blackened seasoning mix also works well on pork tenderloin or boneless, skinless chicken thighs.