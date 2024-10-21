Advertisement
This Creamy Cilantro Salmon Is A Sheet Pan Dinner Worthy Of Company
Yes, another sheet pan classic, sue me. But you all know they're my go-to for a reason! This is one of the most flavor-bomb recipes in this chapter, plus it's one of the fastest to clean up, two very critical things in my world of cooking!
This is the solution for an intimate dinner party dish that gives you plenty of time to hang with your guests and still serve something amazing. It has also become a weeknight staple in my house for when I'm feeling the urge for something hearty but healthy.
Make sure to give the potatoes a bit of a head start in the oven since it takes longer for the skins to crisp up, then add the broccoli and fish for a quick roast. The creamy cilantro sauce is another staple for me, really amping up grilled meats, veg, fish, grain bowls, and tacos—pretty much everything it touches! The blackened seasoning mix also works well on pork tenderloin or boneless, skinless chicken thighs.
Sheet pan blackened salmon bites with potatoes, broccoli, and creamy cilantro sauce
Blackened salmon
- 2 teaspoons light brown sugar or coconut sugar
- 2 teaspoons sweet paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon red chile flakes
- 1½ pounds salmon, skinned and cut into 1- to 1½-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Creamy cilantro sauce
- ⅓ cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
- 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 garlic clove, peeled but whole
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
Vegetables
- 4 red potatoes (about 8 ounces), cut into ½-inch chunks (about 2½ cups)
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 4 cups broccoli florets (about ½ pound)
- 1 lemon, sliced, for serving
Note
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Make the creamy cilantro lime sauce: Add the yogurt, olive oil, lime zest and juice, cilantro, garlic, and salt to a small food processor or blender and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Prepare the blackened salmon: In a large bowl, stir together the brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, salt, cumin, oregano, pepper, and chile flakes. In a large bowl, gently toss the salmon cubes with the oil and dip the salmon pieces into the spice mix to evenly coat all sides. Place on a plate and refrigerate until ready to cook.
Place the potatoes on a large sheet pan and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season with ½ teaspoon of the salt and a few twists of pepper and toss to combine. Bake for 6 minutes.
Remove the pan from the oven. Carefully set the broccoli next to the potatoes on the pan, drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of the oil over broccoli, and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of the salt and a few twists of pepper. Use tongs to toss to combine. Place the salmon next to the broccoli.
Return the pan to the oven and bake until the salmon is opaque through to the center, 8 to 10 minutes. If you prefer your fish on the rarer side, with the flesh slightly translucent at the center, go for the shorter time.
Transfer the salmon, potatoes, and broccoli to individual plates and drizzle with some of the cilantro lime sauce. Garnish with lemon slices. Pass the remaining sauce at the table.
Excerpted from SERIOUSLY, SO GOOD: Simple Recipes for a Balanced Life. Copyright @ 2024 by Carissa Stanton. Photography copyright © 2024 by Alanna Hale. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, and imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD