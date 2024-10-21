Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

This Creamy Cilantro Salmon Is A Sheet Pan Dinner Worthy Of Company

Carissa Stanton
Author:
Carissa Stanton
October 21, 2024
Carissa Stanton
Food Writer & Recipe Developer
By Carissa Stanton
Food Writer & Recipe Developer
Carissa Stanton of the popular blog and social media accounts, Brocc Your Body, believes that all food has a place in a healthy diet, and that balance is the key to everything in life. Her passion for movement and well-being led her to a degree in kinesiology with an emphasis in fitness, health, and nutrition from San Diego State University.
Woman in denim shift holding sheet pan with broccoli, salmon and potatoes
Image by Alanna Hale / Seriously So Good
October 21, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Yes, another sheet pan classic, sue me. But you all know they're my go-to for a reason! This is one of the most flavor-bomb recipes in this chapter, plus it's one of the fastest to clean up, two very critical things in my world of cooking!

This is the solution for an intimate dinner party dish that gives you plenty of time to hang with your guests and still serve something amazing. It has also become a weeknight staple in my house for when I'm feeling the urge for something hearty but healthy.

Make sure to give the potatoes a bit of a head start in the oven since it takes longer for the skins to crisp up, then add the broccoli and fish for a quick roast. The creamy cilantro sauce is another staple for me, really amping up grilled meats, veg, fish, grain bowls, and tacos—pretty much everything it touches! The blackened seasoning mix also works well on pork tenderloin or boneless, skinless chicken thighs.

Sheet pan blackened salmon bites with potatoes, broccoli, and creamy cilantro sauce

Blackened salmon

  • 2 teaspoons light brown sugar or coconut sugar
  • 2 teaspoons sweet paprika
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon red chile flakes
  • 1½ pounds salmon, skinned and cut into 1- to 1½-inch cubes
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Creamy cilantro sauce

  • ⅓ cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
  • 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled but whole
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

Vegetables

  • 4 red potatoes (about 8 ounces), cut into ½-inch chunks (about 2½ cups)
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 cups broccoli florets (about ½ pound)
  • 1 lemon, sliced, for serving

Note

Make sure you cut your potatoes up into small chunks. This will ensure they cook in the allotted amount of time. If you prefer a bigger piece of potato, cook them for another 5 to 10 minutes before adding the salmon and broccoli.

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Make the creamy cilantro lime sauce: Add the yogurt, olive oil, lime zest and juice, cilantro, garlic, and salt to a small food processor or blender and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Prepare the blackened salmon: In a large bowl, stir together the brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, salt, cumin, oregano, pepper, and chile flakes. In a large bowl, gently toss the salmon cubes with the oil and dip the salmon pieces into the spice mix to evenly coat all sides. Place on a plate and refrigerate until ready to cook.

Place the potatoes on a large sheet pan and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season with ½ teaspoon of the salt and a few twists of pepper and toss to combine. Bake for 6 minutes.

Remove the pan from the oven. Carefully set the broccoli next to the potatoes on the pan, drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of the oil over broccoli, and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of the salt and a few twists of pepper. Use tongs to toss to combine. Place the salmon next to the broccoli.

Return the pan to the oven and bake until the salmon is opaque through to the center, 8 to 10 minutes. If you prefer your fish on the rarer side, with the flesh slightly translucent at the center, go for the shorter time.

Transfer the salmon, potatoes, and broccoli to individual plates and drizzle with some of the cilantro lime sauce. Garnish with lemon slices. Pass the remaining sauce at the table.

Excerpted from SERIOUSLY, SO GOOD: Simple Recipes for a Balanced Life. Copyright @ 2024 by Carissa Stanton. Photography copyright © 2024 by Alanna Hale. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, and imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Nicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowThe 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & CareerHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.