Recovery

The Protein Combo You Need for Faster Recovery & Stronger Muscles

Ava Durgin
Ava Durgin
March 03, 2025
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
woman drinking protein shake outside
Image by Eloisa-Ramos / Stocksy
March 03, 2025

Looking to speed up recovery and maximize your workout gains? Science says there's a protein duo you need to know about: whey and collagen.

A recent study reveals that combining these two protein powerhouses can do wonders for muscle recovery and growth compared to whey alone. Here's what the research found and why it might change the way you fuel your body after exercise.

Why whey + collagen is a game-changer

The study tested the effects of a blend with 25 grams of whey and 5 grams of collagen on muscle recovery in 28 young men after resistance exercise. The results were impressive:

  • Boosts muscle repair: The combo stimulated higher rates of myofibrillar protein synthesis (13% higher to be exact), meaning better rebuilding of muscle fibers in both exercised and rested muscles.
  • Supports connective tissue: The blend also increases connective protein synthesis (think tendons and ligaments) at rest—a benefit you don’t typically get from whey alone.
  • Powerful amino acid surge: Whey and collagen together delivered a potent punch of leucine (critical for muscle repair) and glycine (essential for connective tissue health).

Why collagen matters (even on rest days)

While whey is king for building muscle, collagen is often overlooked. Yet this study shows that collagen’s unique amino acid profile—especially its glycine content—can do the following:

  • Strengthen tendons, ligaments, and joints
  • Improve structural support for muscles
  • Reduce injury risk during intense training

Notably, this study used just 5 grams of collagen protein, while mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+ delivers 17.7 grams of collagen alongside L-glutamine, hyaluronic acid, biotin, and vitamins C and E for comprehensive support of gut health, skin vitality, and muscle repair.

How to use this protein blend

For best results, experts recommend:

  1. Post-workout: Mix at least 25 grams of whey and 5 grams of collagen in a smoothie or shake after exercise.
  2. Rest days: Use the same combo to maintain connective tissue recovery and keep your muscles primed.
  3. Learn more: Check out the 9 best collagen supplements for skin, joints, and more. Plus, add one of these 5 best whey protein powders into your routine for muscle growth and maintenance.

The takeaway

If you’re serious about recovery, don’t overlook the power of combining whey and collagen. This simple blend could help you recover faster, stay injury-free, and build stronger muscles—all while supporting the often-forgotten connective tissues that keep your body moving.

