Integrative Health

Research Shows That Collagen Supplements Help Reduce Joint Pain Starting In Your 30s & 40s

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
December 20, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Sportswoman Doing Kettlebell High Pull
December 20, 2024

Whether it’s picking something up from the floor, squatting at the gym, or even rolling out of bed in the morning, you may notice a little more snap, crackle, pop in some of your movements. This not-so-joyful part of aging can likely be traced to changes in your joints, connective tissue, bones, and muscles. 

The good news is, research shows that taking a collagen peptide supplement daily can help alleviate this discomfort many fold start experiencing in their 30s and 40s. Here’s what you need to know. 

The connection between collagen, joints, and aging

Collagen is a structural protein that comprises about 60% of cartilage—the connective tissues that cushion the space in your joint where bones meet. So, losing collagen means that bone is hitting bone (and ouch, that hurts).

The body’s collagen production often starts to taper in the late 20s or early 30s and accelerates even more after 401

However, more and more research shows that supplementing with collagen peptides (building blocks that the body just has to assemble into a collagen protein) is an effective way to combat age-related changes in collagen.*

How to take collagen to combat these signs of aging

The question with any supplement is, how much (and for how long) do I have to take it to see a difference? 

Researchers of a study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition set out to determine the effects of 3 doses of collagen peptides (0, 10, and 20 grams daily) over the course of 3, 6, and 9 months to evaluate joint comfort and physical health outcomes in active middle-aged adults. 

Results showed: 

  • Those taking at least 10 grams of collagen daily reduced joint pain after 6 months—especially for those who exercise over 3 hours a week. 
  • Taking 20 grams of collagen a day seemed to improve the physical health and quality of life of women throughout the entire 9-month study. 

What to look for in a collagen supplement

There are so many collagen supplements out there that it can be hard to decipher which one is best. 

Always look for a collagen powder (a capsule likely won’t get you the higher 10- to 20-gram dose you need to see a difference). 

Next, make sure you’re getting hydrolyzed collagen peptides (which is imperative for proper absorption) and type 2 collagen peptides, which is an important type of collagen found in this connective tissue. 

If you always want to take advantage of collagen’s skin benefits (aka wrinkle reduction and hydration) look for a supplement that’s bolstered with other skin-loving ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and curcumin. 

Here’s a list of our favorite expert-vetted collagen powders for joint health. 

The takeaway

A decline in collagen production is a typical aging process. But taking a high-quality (effective dose) of collagen peptides is an easy solution to revamp collagen production, support your joints, and move with ease for years to come. 

