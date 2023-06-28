The 5 Best Collagen Supplements For Joint Health & How To Choose*
Collagen supplements are often discussed through a lens of skin benefits, but did you know that there's more full-body benefits to ingesting collagen?
The list of possible benefits is quite long, but one of the most important is joint health. To come, the very best collagen supplements to support your joints and how to choose the best product for you.
How to choose
There are many different types of collagen out there, some better for joints than others. Below are a few things to consider when shopping to find the best product for your unique needs:
- Consider type II collagen: Collagen type II is an important structural component of our joints. Type II collagen has been shown to promote joint mobility and comfort. Although, other types of collagen (i.e., types I and III) are also beneficial for joint and bone health.*
- Make sure it's hydrolyzed: A 2023 review noted that hydrolyzed collagen is imperative for proper absorption. "Hydrolyzed collagen has been shown to contain biologically active peptides that are able to reach joint tissues and exert chondroprotective effects," researchers said.*
- Look for collagen plus complementary ingredients: When shopping for collagen for the purpose of joint support, other synergistic and complementary nutrients and bioactives, such as hyaluronic acid, should catch your eye. According to one 2015 review, ingested hyaluronic acid may help promote joint comfort1.*
The best collagen for joints in 2023
Best powder: mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+
Pro
- Specialized complex: collagen plus 7 other nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives
Con
- Not vegan
Collagen per serving
- 17.7 grams
This blend has everything you need and nothing you don't. The formula is free of GMOs, dairy, soy, and gluten.
Along with it's potent 17.7 grams of collagen peptides (types I and III) there is vitamins C and E for enhanced collagen production, hyaluronic acid for skin hydration and joint comfort, the protein building block L-glutamine, biotin for your beauty needs, and curcumin from turmeric extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract for antioxidant support. This is a powerhouse formula for your beauty, gut, and joint health needs.*
Best gummy: Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies
Pro
- Gummies are a convenient option
Con
- Contains 5 grams of added sugars
- 4 gummy serving
Collagen per serving
- 2.5 grams
Not everyone can commit to mixing a powder into their smoothie or coffee everyday, which is fair. If that sounds familiar, then you may be a gummy vitamin lover, and this collagen pick is one of the best options out there.* The grape flavored gummies contain 2.5 grams of Verisol® collagen along with natural sweeteners and colors.
Best liquid: Momentous Collagen Shot
Pro
- Quick & easy
Con
- Contains artificial sweetener (sucralose)
Collagen per serving
- 10 grams
These sweet collagen shots contain 10 grams of hydrolyzed collagen each, making them semi-customizable when it comes to dosage. The formula also contains 35 milligrams of vitamin C, which is essential to keep your collagen production functioning at its best. These shots do contain artificial sweeteners, so go for a different option if you're sensitive to them or dislike the taste.*
Best on the go: NOW Supplements UC-II Type II Collagen
Pro
- Includes type II collagen
Con
- Plastic bottle
Collagen per serving
- 40 mg
As mentioned before, type II collagen is ideal for joint support (though it's not always easy to find). Luckily, this capsule contains exclusively type II collagen, plus seaweed-derived minerals such as calcium. You only have to take one capsule a day on an empty stomach, and the size of the capsule is relatively small. While it doesn't contain vitamin C or other types of collagen (such as types I and III), it does get the job done for joint support.*
Best capsule : Pure Encapsulations Ligament Restore
Pro
- Supports tendons and ligaments*
Con
- Contains shellfish
Collagen per serving
- 200 mg
For those who can only remember to take a capsule, this is your best option. This formula is full of joint-targeted ingredients, including BioCell Collagen® which has been shown to promote joint comfort, vitamin C for collagen support, turmeric for a healthy inflammatory response, and more—making it a multi-faceted blend packed into two capsules a day.*
How we chose
Collagen peptides
Our collagen-powered supplements provide targeted daily support for our joints, the critical musculoskeletal structural foundation of our entire body.*
Buddy ingredients
In addition to collagen peptides, we feature curated formulas with other key joint-loving ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, turmeric, vitamin C, and more.*
Quality focus
We elevate reputable brands that prioritize quality testing to ensure the potency of the active ingredients while also placing an emphasis on purity, too.
Sustainability
From ingredient sourcing to packaging, we prefer products made with sustainability in mind, highlighting key certifications and eco-friendly containers.
The takeaway
Collagen peptides can support healthy joints, especially type II collagen. When shopping, look for complimentary joint-supporting ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to make your purchase worth every penny.* To learn more about this multi-faceted supplement ingredient, dive into the research surrounding collagen's benefits here.*