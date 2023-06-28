This blend has everything you need and nothing you don't. The formula is free of GMOs, dairy, soy, and gluten.

Along with it's potent 17.7 grams of collagen peptides (types I and III) there is vitamins C and E for enhanced collagen production, hyaluronic acid for skin hydration and joint comfort, the protein building block L-glutamine, biotin for your beauty needs.This is a powerhouse formula for your beauty, gut, and joint health needs.*