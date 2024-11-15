"The other important thing with collagen supplements you need to keep in mind is that there are five different types of collagen," says Youn. "Three of them are the most important: Type I collagen is in your hair, your skin, your nails, and your bones; type II collagen is in your joints; type III is in your muscle; type IV and V aren't as important (IV is in your kidneys and V is in your placenta)."