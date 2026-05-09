Why Your Carbon-Plated Running Shoes Might Be Working Against You
Carbon-plated running shoes have become the gold standard for race day performance. They're lighter, bouncier, and engineered to help you run faster with less effort.
But new research suggests these high-tech shoes may come with a trade-off that runners should know about. Below we lay out the risks and the rewards of these shoes, so you can decide what's best for you.
What the research found
A recent study examined how different shoe types affect running biomechanics in elite distance runners. Researchers had 23 healthy elite runners (11 women and 12 men, average age 25) run in three different sneaker types at three different speeds: training effort, tempo run, and 5K race pace. The shoes included a neutral trainer, a lightweight responsive foam shoe, and an advanced footwear technology shoe with a carbon fiber plate.
Runners in the carbon-plated shoes showed higher rearfoot eversion excursion compared to neutral shoes. This means their heels were rolling more inward throughout the run, which is linked to bone stress injuries.
The carbon-plated shoes also resulted in lower cadence compared to both the neutral and responsive foam options. Cadence, or step rate, matters because lower cadence typically means longer ground contact time and greater loading on bones with each stride.
The researchers concluded that while the biomechanical changes were small, the cumulative effects to bone health and the lower extremities could contribute to injury over time.
Clinical evidence supports the concern
The effects carbon-plated running shoes have on people's bones isn't just theoretical. A 2023 case series1 documented five navicular bone stress injuries in highly competitive runners who were using carbon-plated shoes. The navicular is a small bone in the midfoot that bears significant load during running, and stress injuries of this bone can sideline runners for months.
The case series authors recommend that, if you want to wear carbon-plated footwear, a slow, gradual transition is necessary, rather than jumping straight into high-mileage training in these shoes.
This aligns with the biomechanical findings. If carbon-plated shoes change how forces are distributed through your foot and ankle, your bones need time to adapt.
Why this matters for everyday runners
Elite runners in the study were running at high speeds for relatively short durations during testing. But recreational runners often log miles in their carbon-plated shoes day after day, accumulating far more exposure to these biomechanical changes.
If you're training for a marathon and doing most of your runs in carbon-plated shoes, you're essentially asking your bones to adapt to altered loading patterns over hundreds of miles. For some runners, this may not cause problems. For others, particularly those with a history of stress injuries or lower bone density, the cumulative effect could tip the scales toward injury.
The issue isn't that carbon-plated shoes are inherently dangerous. It's that they're a specialized tool being used as an everyday trainer, and that mismatch may carry risks we're only beginning to understand.
How to use carbon-plated shoes strategically
If carbon-plated sneakers are your favorite race day shoes, you don't have to give up on them. You just need to be thoughtful about when and how you use them. Here are tips on how to safely work them into your running routine:
- Reserve them for race day and key workouts: Carbon-plated shoes shine during races and hard efforts like tempo runs or speed work. Using them selectively limits your cumulative exposure to the potentially harmful biomechanical shifts.
- Rotate with neutral trainers: Do your easy runs and recovery miles in a neutral or traditional sneaker. This varies the loading patterns on your bones and soft tissues, which may reduce injury risk.
- Transition gradually: If you're new to carbon-plated shoes, don't jump straight into high mileage. Start with shorter runs and gradually increase as your body adapts to the biomechanical differences.
- Pay attention to new aches: Take note of any new pain in your feet, shins, or lower legs. Bone stress injuries often start as mild discomfort that worsens over time. If the pains persists, consult a medical professional.
- Consider your injury history: If you've had stress fractures or bone stress injuries before, be especially cautious about training in carbon-plated shoes. Your bones may be more vulnerable to the altered loading patterns.
It's also always worth discussing running habits with a medical professional. If you're consistently running and noticing aches and pains, it's a good idea to meet with a physical therapist who can help you assess if you're bearing weight in a healthy way.
If something is off with your running cadence, they can help you fix it. Building foot strength and incorporating strength training into your routine can also help your body handle the demands of running in any shoe type.
The takeaway
Carbon-plated running shoes can absolutely help you run faster. But like any performance tool, they work best when used strategically.
Based on this study, we suggest saving them for races and key workouts while rotating in neutral trainers for daily miles. This can help you get the speed benefits without accumulating unnecessary injury risk. And if you're not sure about how to build a running routine that's right for you, it's always worth a conversation with your doctor.