Editor's note

Before we go further, let's define what we actually mean by "heavy lifting," because there's a big difference between weights that feel heavy and true maximal strength training. We're talking about loads so challenging that you can only perform 1-5 reps (at 85-95% of your max), followed by 3-5 minutes of rest to let your nervous system fully recover. Most people, even dedicated gym-goers, work in moderate rep ranges with weights they could push beyond if forced to. For the majority of fitness goals, that's exactly where they should be. Heavy lifting serves a specific purpose, but it's not the universal answer to getting stronger or building muscle.