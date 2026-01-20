The Truth About Cardio, Calories, & Fat Loss, From A PT
For decades, we’ve been told that if we want to lose fat, we need to do more cardio. Run longer. Sweat harder. Burn more calories. But if you’ve ever added extra workouts to your week only to see minimal changes, or hit a frustrating plateau, you’re not imagining things.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, Shannon Ritchey, P.T., DPT, unpacked why cardio isn’t the fat-loss tool we’ve been led to believe it is, and what actually drives lasting body recomposition.
As a Doctor of Physical Therapy, personal trainer, and founder of Evlo Fitness, Ritchey has spent years helping people build strength without burnout. Her approach is grounded in muscle physiology, recovery science, and a more nuanced understanding of how the body adapts to exercise.
The real driver of body recomposition: Nutrition & muscle
If fat loss isn’t primarily driven by cardio, what actually moves the needle?
According to Ritchey, nutrition plays the biggest role, particularly adequate protein intake and overall calorie balance. Protein is essential for preserving and building lean muscle mass, which directly affects metabolism and body composition. Without enough protein, the body struggles to repair tissue, recover from workouts, and maintain muscle while losing fat.
Strength training also plays a critical role. Unlike cardio, resistance training sends a strong signal to the body to hold onto muscle. That matters because muscle tissue is metabolically active, supporting higher energy expenditure at rest and better insulin sensitivity over time.
When people focus only on cardio, they may lose weight on the scale, but a significant portion can come from muscle loss. That often leads to a “softer” look, slower metabolism, and stalled progress.
Strength training paired with adequate protein helps shift the body toward true recomposition: More muscle, less fat.
How to balance strength, cardio, & nutrition for sustainable fat loss
This doesn’t mean cardio is useless. It just needs to be placed in the right role.
Ritchey recommends strength training as the foundation of a fat-loss plan, with cardio layered in strategically. Strength sessions stimulate muscle growth and preserve lean mass. Nutrition, especially protein intake, supports recovery and fat loss. Cardio then becomes a complement, not the main event.
Lower-intensity cardio, like walking or zone 2 training, can support heart health and recovery without interfering with strength gains. High-intensity interval training also has a place, but more isn’t better. One or two short sessions per week is often plenty, especially when paired with resistance training.
The common thread is sustainability. When workouts leave you constantly depleted, progress eventually stalls. When training and nutrition support recovery, the body adapts more efficiently.
Practical takeaways you can use right away
- Prioritize protein at each meal to support muscle and fat loss
- Build your routine around strength training, not endless cardio
- Use cardio to support health and movement, not as your primary fat-loss tool
- Focus on recovery as part of the plan, not something you earn after burnout
The takeaway
Cardio isn’t the villain, but it’s also not the magic solution it’s been marketed to be. Sustainable fat loss comes from supporting the body, not constantly pushing it harder. When nutrition, strength training, and recovery work together, the body becomes more resilient, efficient, and capable of real change.
Instead of chasing exhaustion, shifting toward intention may be the most effective fitness upgrade you can make.