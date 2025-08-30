Want To Stay Strong In Perimenopause & Menopause? Science Says Eat This
Perimenopause and menopause bring hormonal shifts that can make body recomposition a priority, though weight loss during this stage may also mean unwanted muscle loss. But new research points to a surprisingly simple strategy to help women during perimenopause and menopause hold onto muscle: a targeted dose of whey protein at every meal.
Why muscle matters after menopause
Muscle mass naturally declines with age, and hormonal changes after menopause can speed that process up. Less muscle means not just lower strength, but also slower metabolism, reduced bone support, and greater risk of falls.
The key to maintaining it? Stimulating muscle protein synthesis, your body’s ability to repair and build muscle tissue.
A look into the study
Researchers followed 40 postmenopausal women with overweight on a short-term calorie-restricted diet. They compared different doses of whey protein (15g, 35g, and 60g per meal), with or without resistance exercise.
Here’s what they found:
- You don’t need huge amounts of protein to see results. Ingesting 35 grams of whey protein per meal was enough to maximize muscle-building, even during calorie restriction. (This would be 1 ½ servings of our mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+).
- Whey protein supports muscle growth and repair, whether you’re exercising or at rest, revealing that protein is powerful regardless of exercise levels.*
Why whey?
Whey protein is rich in essential amino acids, especially leucine, which is critical for triggering muscle growth. It’s also quick-digesting, making it an efficient option post-workout or as part of a balanced meal.
The takeaway
If you’re aiming to stay strong, independent, and metabolically healthy beyond menopause, aim for ~35 grams of high-quality protein (like grass-fed whey) per meal. Pair it with a balanced diet and regular exercise to maximize overall benefits.
