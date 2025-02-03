Advertisement
The Science Behind Body Composition & Exercise For Perimenopause
Perimenopause can feel like an uphill battle. From weight gain and fatigue to mood swings and hot flashes, more than 80% of women experience disruptive symptoms during this transitional phase that can last up to seven years.
But what if there were science-backed ways to ease this journey? Research led by Abbie Smith-Ryan, Ph.D., researcher, educator, and guest on the mindbodygreen podcast, shines a light on how body composition and exercise intensity1 play pivotal roles in managing menopause symptoms.
How body fat influences menopause symptoms
One of the most significant findings from Smith-Ryan's study is the strong connection between body fat percentage and the severity of menopausal symptoms.
In a study of 72 women spanning premenopause, perimenopause, and postmenopause, body fat was found to predict nearly 42% of symptom severity in perimenopausal women.
This means that higher body fat levels are closely tied to more intense and frequent menopause symptoms like weight gain, poor memory, and decreased sexual desire.
This finding is especially important because the menopause transition naturally leads to unfavorable body composition changes, such as increased fat mass and decreased lean muscle mass. These shifts not only heighten menopausal symptoms but also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and metabolic issues.
Focusing on strategies to lower body fat—through a combination of nutrition and exercise—can significantly ease menopause symptoms.
This doesn't mean restrictive dieting but rather prioritizing balanced, protein-rich meals and strength training to preserve lean muscle mass.
The power of vigorous exercise
Not all workouts are created equal when it comes to symptom relief. Smith-Ryan's research highlights that vigorous physical activity—think high-intensity interval training (HIIT), sprinting, or heavy resistance training—has a noticeable impact on reducing menopause symptoms.
Vigorous activity accounted for about 9% of the variance in symptom severity, and this effect was particularly strong among perimenopausal women.
Interestingly, moderate and low-intensity activities like walking or yoga didn't show the same benefits in symptom reduction. This suggests that while daily movement is important, higher-intensity workouts are more effective in managing menopausal symptoms.
Try incorporating two to three sessions of vigorous exercise each week. This could include short HIIT workouts, strength training circuits, or even adding sprints to your cardio routine. Check out this guide for strength training at home to get started.
Why perimenopause is the critical window for change
Perimenopause emerged as the stage where women experience the greatest symptom burden and the most significant body composition shifts.
The study revealed that women in this phase had higher body fat percentages and more severe symptoms compared to premenopausal women.
This makes perimenopause a crucial window for intervention. Addressing body composition during this time can not only ease current symptoms but also set the stage for healthier aging beyond menopause.
Beyond hot flashes: The hidden struggles
While hot flashes and night sweats are often seen as hallmark menopause symptoms, Smith-Ryan's study found that women ranked weight gain/bloating, decreased sexual desire, and poor memory as their most troublesome issues.
This shifts the focus to managing metabolic health and cognitive function, areas where exercise and body composition play a significant role.
The takeaway
Smith-Ryan's study underscores the critical role of body composition and exercise intensity in managing menopause symptoms, particularly during perimenopause.
While hormone therapy is widely used, integrating lifestyle strategies, such as vigorous physical activity, offers a powerful, nonpharmacological approach to improving quality of life.
Simple steps for symptom relief:
- Focus on strength training to build lean muscle and maintain bone health.
- Incorporate high-intensity workouts (HIIT, sprints, heavy lifting) two to three times weekly.
- Eat protein-rich meals to support muscle and metabolism.
- Stay consistent—small, steady changes lead to lasting results.
Perimenopause doesn't have to be overwhelming. With the right fitness and lifestyle strategies, women can navigate perimenopause with greater energy, resilience, and confidence.