As it turns out, there's a well-known link between estrogen and digestion. For example, a review of 18 studies2 found a clear link between times of declining or low ovarian hormones and an increase in GI symptoms, suggesting that estrogen (and progesterone, the other main female sex hormone) withdrawal may contribute either directly or indirectly to GI distress. If you've ever found yourself running to the bathroom before or during your period, you've already experienced this connection in action.