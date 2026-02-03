Strong But Stiff? Why Mobility Matters Just As Much As Muscle
We all know strength training is key for healthy aging, stronger muscles, and better resilience. But strength doesn’t exist in isolation. To move well, stay injury-free, and keep performing for decades, your body also needs flexibility, balance, and mobility.
And if stretching or balance work feels “too slow” compared to lifting or sprinting? Think again. The science is clear: these often-overlooked practices are powerful tools for optimizing performance and protecting your joints.
The importance of flexibility & mobility
As we age, natural declines in flexibility, coordination, and joint stability can increase the risk of injury and make everyday movement harder. Building these into your routine is one of the simplest, most effective ways to support longevity and sustainable fitness, no matter your age or activity level.
What the research says
- Stretching supports joint health & flexibility. A meta-analysis1 found that consistent stretching significantly improves range of motion, which helps prevent stiffness, joint pain, and mobility limitations.
- Stretching slashes injury risk. In one study2, participants who followed a structured stretching program saw a 66% reduction in muscle and tendon injuries and a 67% reduction in muscle strains compared to controls.
- Balance training boosts neuromuscular control. A systematic review found that balance training reduced ankle injury risk by up to 42% in athletes.3
- It also enhances performance. A 2024 meta-analysis showed balance training improved agility, stability, and even power in athletes, making it a performance enhancer, not just an injury-prevention tool.
The takeaway
Strength training may be the star of the show, but flexibility and stability are the behind-the-scenes players that make it all possible. Adding just a few minutes of stretching or balance work to your weekly routine can improve mobility, reduce injuries, and help you get more out of every workout.
+Back in balance
- Get stronger bones, joints, & muscles with these 3 expert tips
- Balance better in just 12 minutes with this routine
- Is this the best-kept longevity secret?