Routines

A 20-Minute Full-Body Heavy Weight Workout You Can Do At Home

December 16, 2025
December 16, 2025
I have to admit, a long time ago, I was one of those girls who used to hit the gym purely for the elliptical. Luckily, I got smart, and I realized weight training with strategic cardio is where the real body recomposition changes happen.

I don’t have a lot of time these days, though (said every mom, ever), and I love the flexibility and efficiency a home workout offers. My personal belief is that if I have room for my kids' toys and my dog's cushy bed, I can make some room for a yoga mat and some dumbbells. 

I use them to work out on my schedule, with zero driving required, and move on with my day. So I was thrilled when our friend Kristin McGee shared this 20-minute full-body workout with us, as a preview of the content in her new app, Kristin McGee Movement. And if you want to try even more (which I'm sure you will), she’s offering a 7-day free trial.

You can use whatever dumbbells you have, but I’m excited to challenge myself and lift heavier.

She kicks us off with a short warm-up for mobility and warmth, and then launches into three blocks. Do each move for 40 seconds, rest for 20 seconds, and complete each block two times through.

You did it! Now be sure to stretch, eat some protein, and embrace a little rest.