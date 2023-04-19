3 Quick & Easy Ways To Tighten Skin Over Time, From Experts

Topical retinol serums and creams are one popular option for reviving sagging skin. "Retinol binds to retinoid receptors within skin cells," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., once told mindbodygreen. This "activates genes that upregulate collagen production."

If you already use retinol in your routine, feel free to skip down to the next point. Or you might consider increasing your retinol’s potency or your routine cadence.

See, retinol exists on a sliding scale, with over-the-counter (OTC) treatments being some of the most gentle. While these may be ideal for sensitive skin types, others might need a bit of a stronger treatment.

Want to level up? You may consider upgrading to stronger forms of retinol, like retinaldehyde, or talk to your dermatologist about prescription-only products, like tretinoin.

For those who can’t tolerate retinol at all, opt for gentler alternatives, like bakuchiol, for similar benefits without the side effects and irritation.