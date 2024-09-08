For an easy way to use up extra tomatoes that are on their way out, Lawson likes to turn them into the base for a sauce that can be whipped up at a later date. "I used to go through the trouble of processing them through a tomato strainer and then freezing that sauce, but then I realized that's a lot of work when I could just be using whole tomatoes, cooking them a bit, and then freezing the end result of that," she explains. "It's so easy to take it out a few months later, add some peppers, onions, and herbs, and have a quick sauce that way!"