The dictionary defines archetype as "a very typical example of a certain person or thing."

Do you know someone who's an archetypal parent, for example? It's not about "perfect" parenting, parenting a specific way, or parenting under set circumstances but rather someone who's an ideal example of embracing and fulfilling that role and whose spirit seems to possess a knack for it.

But "parent" isn't the only spirit archetype—here's how to find yours.