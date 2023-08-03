Our intuition catches our blind spots, so an intuitive thought can provide a new perspective you had not considered before.

You might often think your partner doesn’t care what you have to say when they’re distracted during conversations, for example, yet your intuition suggests they’re actually anxious about something in those moments and are having trouble focusing.

Or, you might think an acquaintance avoids you because they don’t like you, yet your intuition suggests they actually have a crush on you and are intimidated.

While intuitive thoughts can also be obvious or validate your regular thoughts, pay close attention to the ones that show you new angles.