Staying open-minded is a powerful practice in mindfulness and spirituality, and it can also really enhance your intuition. If you’re not open to an idea (like going to a different college than you planned on, or retiring a few years later than you expected, for example) you could get a genuine intuitive hit about it, but then discount it because it doesn't conform to your preconceived notions about what’s best for you—or even what’s possible for you.

Wishful thinking occurs when we are overly focused on one specific outcome, because that’s what we’re really hoping for and desiring. Being this rigid can shut down or block out intuition.

Instead of attaching to a certain time frame, place, person, or method, stay more open and flexible about every aspect of what you’re trying to manifest to get the most out of your sixth sense. Sometimes we may think we know what’s best for us when our intuition is actually trying to show us a better option.