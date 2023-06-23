We all notice moments throughout the day when our mind is overly occupied on an event we read about in the news, or a story a coworker shared about their personal life. When this happens, practice quieting the mind, which simply means creating more open space in your brain by experiencing less thoughts in general.

Where your thoughts go, your energy flows, so when the mind is fixated on others, your energy is flowing away from you. Stay anchored in your own energy, which makes your energy stronger and more powerful, and gives your intuition all the juice it needs to focus on guidance that’s meant for you, not others.

Training your brain to default to a quiet, still mind is one of the best ways to improve your sixth sense.