"Codependency" is when you are no longer independent, so your sense of safety or well-being is defined by the other person. An example would be not being able to feel happy or peaceful until the other person is feeling that way too. The American Psychological Association defines enmeshment as, “A condition in which two or more people, typically family members, are involved in each other’s activities and relationships to an excessive degree,” and there may be some overlap between these two terms.

As we have covered previously in this book, when you are sensitive enough to feel what others feel, you could try to manage other people’s emotions to cope. That way, if they feel good, you feel good, right?

This sounds like a simple fix, but in reality it is actually much more draining—not to mention unhealthy and unrealistic. Sensitive empaths may try to manage other people’s lives and emotions as a coping skill, often without realizing it.