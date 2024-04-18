Advertisement
The Program Helping Thousands Find Their Purpose & Define Their Goals
Jennifer Grace was named Miami’s number #1 Life Coach by New Times. She is a Hay House Author, Motivational Speaker, Radio Show Host, and Corporate Wellness Coach.
After years of thriving in comedic acting and filmmaking, I found myself at a crossroads, seeking a new sense of purpose. My journey to redefine my mission led me to a transformative program that altered the course of my life forever: The Clarity Catalyst program.
Fast forward to today, and I've transitioned into a mindset coach, guiding individuals the tools to discover their niche, harmonize their deepest passions, and capitalize on business opportunities—thanks to the same program that revolutionized my life.
Today, I'm sharing a bit more about my experience and announcing one way to get this program for free.
What is the Clarity Catalyst program?
Originating in 1979, the Clarity Catalyst program emerged to bridge the gap between the technical skills many business graduates possessed and the deeper sense of purpose and passion they craved. Our curriculum draws on a cutting-edge methodology rooted in Stanford University's Master’s Degree Course, redefining the concept of success.
Its enduring mission is to empower individuals to leverage their education and training for deeply meaningful careers—which can be applied to any industry under the sun. But what's unique is that yes, this course supports your business plan, but also helps you bring inner passions and desires to the surface outside of the office, too.
In a pivotal moment in 2002, the program was even gifted to a group of widows affected by the 9/11 tragedy, sparking transformative journeys for many. This illustrates the program's versatility—it's not solely for aspiring entrepreneurs but for anyone seeking clarity in translating their passions into a fulfilling career.
Now, we’re offering a tailored program for health coaches
For coaches and wellness entrepreneurs, this program presents a unique opportunity, and I'm spearheading a specialized course designed to turn aspirations of working in the well-being industry into reality. This exclusive 8-week program is known as The Clarity Catalyst for Coaches and Wellness Entrepreneurs.
The program convenes once a week for 90 minutes, offering a blend of group collaboration and personalized coaching sessions tailored to individual needs.
Each session contributes toward a certificate of completion, earning participants 19 CEUs from the National Board of Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC).
Upon completing your health coach certification, you'll gain clear direction within two months regarding your next steps. Additionally, you'll be surrounded by a supportive community of like-minded individuals, fostering potential connections with future business partners who share your passion for well-being.
How to get it for free
This program is offered free of charge to all mindbodygreen Health Coach Certification graduates—just one more thing that makes their program ahead of the curve.
So if you’ve been hesitant to enroll in health coach training because you’re not sure what to do once you graduate (I hear this from fresh graduates all the time), know the Clarity Catalyst for Coaches and Wellness Entrepreneurs will be waiting for you once you finish.
Post-graduation is the perfect time to get clear on what you want, how you want to do it, and even introduce you to people who are in the same boat.
Reasons to join
Not sure if this program is right for you? Here are a few compelling reasons to consider it:
- Start your business on the right foot: Instead of second-guessing your career path or business idea, this program ensures you pursue your true destiny. This clarity upfront can save you significant time and money in the long run.
- Gain confidence & overcome imposter syndrome: If you struggle with insecurity about your skills or find yourself battling imposter syndrome, this course is designed to provide clarity and boost your confidence.
- Connect with like-minded individuals: Building a network is crucial in entrepreneurship. This program offers the opportunity to connect with people who share your vision and values, fostering not only friendships but also expanding your network of business contacts.
The next step
Ready to make it happen? Sign up for the mindbodygreen Health Coach Certification course. The deadline to enroll for the summer course is June 21st, so don't wait. Enroll here, and you'll flow right into the Clarity Catalyst program post-grad.
The takeaway
The Clarity Catalyst Program for Coaches and Wellness Entrepreneurs can transform your dreams into reality while supporting overall purpose discovery in your day-to-day life. Now, you can get the program free of charge when you enroll in the mindbodygreen Health Coach Certification program–it's a worthwhile package deal.
