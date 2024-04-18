Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Personal Growth

The Program Helping Thousands Find Their Purpose & Define Their Goals 

Jennifer Grace
Author:
Jennifer Grace
April 18, 2024
Jennifer Grace
Life Coach
By Jennifer Grace
Life Coach

Jennifer Grace was named Miami’s number #1 Life Coach by New Times. She is a Hay House Author, Motivational Speaker, Radio Show Host, and Corporate Wellness Coach.

What is the Clarity Catalyst Program?
A unique offering for coaches
How to get it for free
The next steps
woman handwriting a letter while holding coffee
Image by Alba Vitta / Stocksy
April 18, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

After years of thriving in comedic acting and filmmaking, I found myself at a crossroads, seeking a new sense of purpose. My journey to redefine my mission led me to a transformative program that altered the course of my life forever: The Clarity Catalyst program.

Fast forward to today, and I've transitioned into a mindset coach, guiding individuals the tools to discover their niche, harmonize their deepest passions, and capitalize on business opportunities—thanks to the same program that revolutionized my life.

Today, I'm sharing a bit more about my experience and announcing one way to get this program for free.

What is the Clarity Catalyst program?

Originating in 1979, the Clarity Catalyst program emerged to bridge the gap between the technical skills many business graduates possessed and the deeper sense of purpose and passion they craved. Our curriculum draws on a cutting-edge methodology rooted in Stanford University's Master’s Degree Course, redefining the concept of success.

Its enduring mission is to empower individuals to leverage their education and training for deeply meaningful careers—which can be applied to any industry under the sun. But what's unique is that yes, this course supports your business plan, but also helps you bring inner passions and desires to the surface outside of the office, too.

In a pivotal moment in 2002, the program was even gifted to a group of widows affected by the 9/11 tragedy, sparking transformative journeys for many. This illustrates the program's versatility—it's not solely for aspiring entrepreneurs but for anyone seeking clarity in translating their passions into a fulfilling career.

Now, we’re offering a tailored program for health coaches

For coaches and wellness entrepreneurs, this program presents a unique opportunity, and I'm spearheading a specialized course designed to turn aspirations of working in the well-being industry into reality. This exclusive 8-week program is known as The Clarity Catalyst for Coaches and Wellness Entrepreneurs.

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors

The program convenes once a week for 90 minutes, offering a blend of group collaboration and personalized coaching sessions tailored to individual needs.

Each session contributes toward a certificate of completion, earning participants 19 CEUs from the National Board of Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC).

Upon completing your health coach certification, you'll gain clear direction within two months regarding your next steps. Additionally, you'll be surrounded by a supportive community of like-minded individuals, fostering potential connections with future business partners who share your passion for well-being.

How to get it for free

This program is offered free of charge to all mindbodygreen Health Coach Certification graduates—just one more thing that makes their program ahead of the curve.

So if you’ve been hesitant to enroll in health coach training because you’re not sure what to do once you graduate (I hear this from fresh graduates all the time), know the Clarity Catalyst for Coaches and Wellness Entrepreneurs will be waiting for you once you finish.

Post-graduation is the perfect time to get clear on what you want, how you want to do it, and even introduce you to people who are in the same boat.

Reasons to join

Not sure if this program is right for you? Here are a few compelling reasons to consider it:

  • Start your business on the right foot: Instead of second-guessing your career path or business idea, this program ensures you pursue your true destiny. This clarity upfront can save you significant time and money in the long run.
  • Gain confidence & overcome imposter syndrome: If you struggle with insecurity about your skills or find yourself battling imposter syndrome, this course is designed to provide clarity and boost your confidence.
  • Connect with like-minded individuals: Building a network is crucial in entrepreneurship. This program offers the opportunity to connect with people who share your vision and values, fostering not only friendships but also expanding your network of business contacts.

The next step

Ready to make it happen? Sign up for the mindbodygreen Health Coach Certification course. The deadline to enroll for the summer course is June 21st, so don't wait. Enroll here, and you'll flow right into the Clarity Catalyst program post-grad.

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors

The takeaway

The Clarity Catalyst Program for Coaches and Wellness Entrepreneurs can transform your dreams into reality while supporting overall purpose discovery in your day-to-day life. Now, you can get the program free of charge when you enroll in the mindbodygreen Health Coach Certification program–it's a worthwhile package deal.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Zodiac Duo Has Almost Nothing In Common—But Still Can't Stay Away
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Has Almost Nothing In Common—But Still Can't Stay Away

Sarah Regan

Why This Eclipse Season Is Pushing Our Relationships To The Brink
Spirituality

Why This Eclipse Season Is Pushing Our Relationships To The Brink

Sarah Regan

One Word For This Week's Horoscope? Chaotic, Astrologers Say—Here's Why
Spirituality

One Word For This Week's Horoscope? Chaotic, Astrologers Say—Here's Why

The AstroTwins

A Super New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

A Super New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming—Here's Your Horoscope

Sarah Regan

Monday's Super New Moon Is Also A Total Solar Eclipse—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Monday's Super New Moon Is Also A Total Solar Eclipse—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

These 2 Zodiac Signs Seem Like An "Odd Couple" From The Outside
Spirituality

These 2 Zodiac Signs Seem Like An "Odd Couple" From The Outside

Sarah Regan

How To Manage Stress When Money Has You Overwhelmed (Hey, Taxes!)
Personal Growth

How To Manage Stress When Money Has You Overwhelmed (Hey, Taxes!)

Sheryl Nance-Nash

This Astrological Sign Is The Rarest Of Them All — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Astrological Sign Is The Rarest Of Them All — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Week Brings A Rare Opportunity For A Lucky Break—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week Brings A Rare Opportunity For A Lucky Break—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Duo Has Almost Nothing In Common—But Still Can't Stay Away
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Has Almost Nothing In Common—But Still Can't Stay Away

Sarah Regan

Why This Eclipse Season Is Pushing Our Relationships To The Brink
Spirituality

Why This Eclipse Season Is Pushing Our Relationships To The Brink

Sarah Regan

One Word For This Week's Horoscope? Chaotic, Astrologers Say—Here's Why
Spirituality

One Word For This Week's Horoscope? Chaotic, Astrologers Say—Here's Why

The AstroTwins

A Super New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

A Super New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming—Here's Your Horoscope

Sarah Regan

Monday's Super New Moon Is Also A Total Solar Eclipse—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Monday's Super New Moon Is Also A Total Solar Eclipse—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

These 2 Zodiac Signs Seem Like An "Odd Couple" From The Outside
Spirituality

These 2 Zodiac Signs Seem Like An "Odd Couple" From The Outside

Sarah Regan

How To Manage Stress When Money Has You Overwhelmed (Hey, Taxes!)
Personal Growth

How To Manage Stress When Money Has You Overwhelmed (Hey, Taxes!)

Sheryl Nance-Nash

This Astrological Sign Is The Rarest Of Them All — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Astrological Sign Is The Rarest Of Them All — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Week Brings A Rare Opportunity For A Lucky Break—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week Brings A Rare Opportunity For A Lucky Break—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

What Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.