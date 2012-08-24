mindbodygreen

5 Awesome Uses for Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is one of the most famous plants in the world, and is has been used frequently in history for its medicinal properties. Legend has it that the Aloe Vera was Cleopatra's beauty secret, is mentioned in the Bible in over a dozen passages, and now has scientific research to support its benefits. The Aloe Vera plant is easy to grow even in cold climates and many people grow it as a house plant. Aloe Vera extracts can drank as a juice, applied as a topical lotion or taken in dried extract capsules. When you are purchasing gel or juice, look at the concentration of the product to ensure its not diluted and you are buying pure Aloe Vera.

What's in Aloe Vera gel:

• Water

• 20 minerals

• 12 vitamins

• 18 amino acids

• 200 active plant compounds (phytonutrients)

1. Makeup Remover - Nature provides the answer to safely removing your eye makeup and gentle for the delicate skin around your eyes. Aloe is a perfect alternative to oil based removers, plus you know exactly what ingredients being applied on your skin. Refrigerated Aloe Vera Gel soaked in cotton balls also provide a great compress for tired, puffy eyes.

2. Skin & Sunburn Soother - Acne, eczema, and skin irritation respond well to the natural antiseptics in Aloe. Apply gel 2-3 times a day to the area until it is healed. Aloe also contains cooling properties similar to menthol which makes it a great way to sooth sunburns. It acts as a protective layer on the skin and helps replenish its moisture. When the skin is hydrated, then it will recover faster from the sunburn.

3. Natural Shaving Gel and Aftershave - Aloe Vera is anti-inflammatory thanks to its enzymes and with its high water content, it is very hydrating. It provides a smooth surface on your skin giving you a very close shave. Aloe also can be used as an aftershave to prevent razor burn.

4. Wrinkle Repair - Skin loves Vitamins C and E which are present in Aloe, helping to improve skins firmness and keep it hydrated. Combining virgin coconut oil can make a creamier way to supplement nutrients, essential fats and moisture. Aloe Vera gel penetrates skin almost four times faster than water, and its super emollient qualities help it moisturize the under layers of skin.

5. Internal Health - Loaded with vitamins A, B1, B2, B5, B12, C, E, Folic Acid and niacin, Aloe helps replenish vitamins and amino acids to our diets. What better way than by drinking in these vitamin benefits of Aloe Vera juice while building the body's defense system naturally against stress. Start in small amounts and check with your doctor before beginning an Aloe Vera regimen.

A great started for supplementing Aloe Vera to your diet is through juicing. Start small with these two recipes, and later you can add in more aloe.

Exotic Aloe Cocktail

  • 1-2 cup pineapple
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 green apple
  • 2 tbsp aloe vera juice
  • 2-4 tbsp of water (optional)

Aloe Vera Good Juice

  • 2 carrots
  • 2 green apples
  • 1 orange
  • 2 tbsp of aloe vera juice
  • 2-4 tbsp of water (optional)

