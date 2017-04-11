Calling All Modern Mystics: These Decks Will Be Your New Best Friends

With roots in European Renaissance, tarot cards have been celebrated for their potent insights on the past, present, and future over centuries. While originally used as lighthearted playing cards, they garnered a more occult following when popularized by French mystics in the 1800s.

Today, people around the world call on tarot and oracle cards, which are less traditional in structure, for everything from divine guidance to lighthearted forecasting of what's to come. While traditional decks like the World War II-era Raider-Waite collection and Doreen Virtue's mystical packs are still popular, new crops of cards are starting to appeal to the modern soul searcher. Here are a few that we're currently obsessing over.