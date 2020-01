Calling All Modern Mystics: These Decks Will Be Your New Best Friends

Once you find a deck that resonates, you'll be able to use it in countless ways. It can be as basic as pulling a card that answers one of your questions about the day ahead or as intricate as pulling a multicard spread that speaks to your past, present, and future. We love this quick ritual from Courtney Alexander of Dust II Onyx that will help you extract the full power of your cards, however you opt to use them:

Start with a short meditation. Take a card, sit with it, then imagine being pulled into its world. Allow the messenger to guide you. Once you receive your message, set an intention with whoever has led you. Then, burn a candle or create a crystal grid to seal that intention. Most importantly, show your thanks by giving an offering of your choice. (I like to burn joss paper money, considered the currency of the afterlife, with a message written to them.)