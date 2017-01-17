12 Sex Drive Killers + What To Do About Each

Millions of people are struggling with little or no sex drive, and we all need to start the conversation about it. Seeing thousands of patients, people rarely mention libido as an issue they would like to address—until you ask them personal questions—and then the naked truth is revealed: women who dread having sex with their partner and would rather sleep, men who can't get an erection, going months or years without having a healthy intimate relationship with his spouse.

It amazes me how many people settle for health problems like a low libido because they think it's normal or they are just getting older. Just because something is common doesn't make it normal. My job as a functional medicine practitioner is to get to the root cause of health problems like a low sex drive. So instead of just taking another pill, why don't we actually find out why you have the problem in the first place? Novel idea, I know.

Here are some of the common reasons for a low sex drive that I see in my medical practice: