5 Steps to Manifesting ANYTHING

By now, I’m sure you know all about the law of attraction. We manifest parking spaces and free coffee and are working on manifesting our millions. Not using the law of attraction to create the life of your dreams in 2016 is like not owning a smartphone.

In truth, though, we're missing out on a lot of the power the concept has to offer. I wish more people were using the law of attraction to “manifest” a life they love. As a spiritual teacher and healer, I’ve seen the power of the law of attraction create love, healing, and, yes, financial abundance for my clients. So, today I’m sharing my recipe for manifesting anything!

In case you’re new to the manifestation game or need a refresher, let me break it down to the basics. The Law of Attraction is a universal principle. It’s nothing new but has recently gained popularity through hit books like The Power of Positive Thinking and Think and Grow Rich as well as the beautiful work of Abraham spoken through Esther Hicks.

And it would be a feat of great significance to avoid the phenomenon that is The Secret. Do some digging and see if you might want to start your journey by checking out one or several of these resources—or just keep reading.