5 Foods To Naturally Build Collagen For Glowing, Youthful Skin

If you wish the face you see in the mirror looked younger and more vibrant, then we need to talk.

A lot of our beauty woes are because after the age of 35, our body starts producing less and less collagen. That means our skin loses firmness and gradually starts to wrinkle and sag. Many of us try expensive cosmetics, supplements and even surgical procedures when the best solution might be much simpler.

Some of the most basic foods can do wonders for our skin.

Unfortunately, the standard American diet (SAD) pretty much ensures we’ll fill our bodies with processed, sugary items that only accelerate the skin’s aging. So I want to share five of the simplest things you can eat to rev your body’s collagen production and get that glow back.