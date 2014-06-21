5 Feng Shui Tips To Clear Negative Energy In Your Home

Dr. Maya Angelou believed words are things and that someday we will be able to measure their power. “They get on the walls. They get in your wallpaper. They get in your rugs and your upholstery and your clothes. And finally, they are into you.”

If we're guilty of some negative talk (and who isn’t?), how do we handle the frequencies it creates? After all, you can’t see words to clean them up; still, their residue is just as real.

With a few basic space-clearing techniques, we encourage buoyant energy to gather in our homes, enhancing its energetic orderliness while sustaining our own happiness.

1. Open windows.

Think about how amazing it feels when out in nature. The air is alive and electric with potent life force, often filling us with fresh hope. When we open windows, we invite this same wild grace into our space. The outside air beckons our home to enjoy a deep cleansing breath, exhaling negativity out. Invite the ripples of a breeze into your surroundings daily, if even for only a few minutes.

2. Burn incense.

As mindful as we strive to be in conversation, we sometimes say too much. And as carefully as we filter what seeps in through media, it is an easy slip. So, keep a stash of incense sticks handy.

Incense has a magical quality that shifts energy immediately. Burn incense after a stormy argument or any lingering unpleasantness — it restores balances in our surroundings. Some practitioners love white sage; others love sandalwood. Experiment, and use what your nose LOVES. Our intention while clearing the air carries its own irrefutable power.

3. Sweep.

Vacuuming works well when keeping an area pristine of dust or dirt — both which carry low-wattage energy. However, it is the symbolic gesture of sweeping with a broom that creates a palpable energetic shift. Vacuum as a maintenance ritual. But when energy feels static, sweep. And don’t worry if an area is carpeted — the bristles don’t even need to touch the ground. Sweep toward a door or an open window. This ritual becomes symbolic of sweeping out the old to make room for refreshments.

4. Take a sea salt bath.

When left unattended, toxic words eventually get into us. They pile up and we feel the effects weeks later in unexpected outbursts or clinging bad moods. Slip into a salt bath for 20 minutes — this renews our personal energetic fields immediately. Need an easy recipe? Add 2 — 4 cups of sea salt with a few drops of a favorite essential oil (or a couple orange peel rinds) to a full bath, and let yourself soak.

5. Use beautiful words.

Habits don’t change overnight, so try this instead: make it a goal to use the word JOY or LOVE 50 times a day. When we pirouette through our home with gorgeous words, the world turns in our favor. Words create a gravitational force, attracting their likeness into our lives.

Words absolutely shape our tender trajectories, each making its own energetic deposit in our surroundings. Observe the words spoken in your space and how they make you feel. Incorporate a few of these techniques into your daily rhythm, and adopt the one(s) that work for you. When we honor their power, words fuel our ability to live a really good life.