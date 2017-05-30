723 Items Tagged

yogis

10 Yoga Clichés That Are Actually True

How many of these have you done today?

#love #happiness #yogis #wellness #yoga
Jordan Younger
May 30 2017
Routines
Spirituality

10 Steps To Create Your Own Altar

Create a space to breathe.

#fitness #yogis #yoga
Kathryn Budig
March 30 2016

Shauna Harrison On The Best Ways To Break A Sweat

Yogi Shauna Harrison on her favorite way to break a sweat: "That's like asking which is your favorite child."

#running #wellth #yogis #yoga
Jason Wachob
March 28 2016
Routines

6 Steps To Create A Simple Home Yoga Practice

Not into yoga yet? Let's change that.

#fitness #yogis #yoga
Kathryn Budig
March 23 2016
Personal Growth

Supermodel Angela Lindvall's Wellness Secrets

You might recognize Angela Lindvall as a former Victoria’s Secret angel, but there’s so much more to this supermodel. She recently transformed her...

#yogis #wellness #yoga
Angela Lindvall
March 21 2016
Routines

3 Mistakes I Made While Trying Be A True Yogi

What works for other yogis didn't work for me.

#yogis #yoga #health
Daniela Simina
March 18 2016
Routines

10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Scorpios (Or Anyone With Tight Hips)

Scorpios tend to store their emotions in their lower body—here's how to fix it.

#yogis #yoga #astrology
Paul and Dan Litvin
March 17 2016
Routines

4 Yoga Poses To Stretch Your Hip Flexors

Use these simple poses to get your stretch on.

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga
Jackie Kinealy
February 28 2016

How To Always Be In Alignment With Yourself

Yoga should always feel good.

#yogis #yoga #alignment
Michael Taylor
February 27 2016

A 10-Minute Yoga Sequence To Inspire Love

Open your heart with a little yoga.

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga
Shiva Rea
February 25 2016

An Energizing Yoga Sequence To Start Your Morning

A good day starts with intentional movement.

#yoga poses #fitness #yogis #yoga
Mary Beth LaRue
February 23 2016
Routines

Everyone's A Little Bit Insecure... And Other Things I Learned Teaching Yoga Around The World

Gina traveled the world teaching yoga — here's what she learned.

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga
Gina Florio
February 20 2016
Love

6 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help Bring Love Into Your Life

To increase your love-attracting energy, repeat the words “I am worthy of love” as you breathe.

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga
K. Mae Copham
February 19 2016
Personal Growth

16 Yogis On How Yoga Changed Their Lives

Yoga has the power to change lives.

#yoga poses #fitness #yogis #yoga
Gabrielle Frank
February 18 2016

This Yoga Pose Will Bring Calmness To Your Day

Who doesn't have time for one pose?

#fitness #yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
February 14 2016

2 Yoga Stretches To Do Every Day

We all could use a little more yoga in our lives, even if it's just two stretches.

#yoga poses #fitness #yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
February 13 2016
Routines