10 Yoga Clichés That Are Actually True
How many of these have you done today?
An Energizing Yoga Sequence To Start Your Week Off Right
Start your week with a little yoga.
10 Steps To Create Your Own Altar
Create a space to breathe.
Shauna Harrison On The Best Ways To Break A Sweat
Yogi Shauna Harrison on her favorite way to break a sweat: "That's like asking which is your favorite child."
6 Steps To Create A Simple Home Yoga Practice
Not into yoga yet? Let's change that.
Supermodel Angela Lindvall's Wellness Secrets
You might recognize Angela Lindvall as a former Victoria’s Secret angel, but there’s so much more to this supermodel. She recently transformed her...
3 Mistakes I Made While Trying Be A True Yogi
What works for other yogis didn't work for me.
10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Scorpios (Or Anyone With Tight Hips)
Scorpios tend to store their emotions in their lower body—here's how to fix it.
4 Yoga Poses To Stretch Your Hip Flexors
Use these simple poses to get your stretch on.
How To Always Be In Alignment With Yourself
Yoga should always feel good.
A 10-Minute Yoga Sequence To Inspire Love
Open your heart with a little yoga.
An Energizing Yoga Sequence To Start Your Morning
A good day starts with intentional movement.
10-Minute Yoga Sequence To Revive Your Energy
Beat the winter blahs.
Everyone's A Little Bit Insecure... And Other Things I Learned Teaching Yoga Around The World
Gina traveled the world teaching yoga — here's what she learned.
6 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help Bring Love Into Your Life
To increase your love-attracting energy, repeat the words “I am worthy of love” as you breathe.
16 Yogis On How Yoga Changed Their Lives
Yoga has the power to change lives.
This Yoga Pose Will Bring Calmness To Your Day
Who doesn't have time for one pose?
2 Yoga Stretches To Do Every Day
We all could use a little more yoga in our lives, even if it's just two stretches.
The Only 4 Poses You Need To Nail Crow Pose
Practice makes perfect.