How to: Stand with your legs about three to three-and-a-half feet apart. Pivot your right foot out 90 degrees and your left foot inward at about 35 degrees. Place your hands on your hips and shift your hips toward your back heel while your right shoulder begins to descend toward your right leg. Imagine that your back is touching a wall so that your torso is in line with your legs. Open your arms by placing your right hand onto your shin, a block, your ankle or your toe, while you extend the left arm above the right to form a straight line. Open across your chest. Try to get the top and bottom of your torso to be parallel (no curves). This requires softening the top ribs down and in. Hold for 10 deep breaths. Come back to a stand. Switch sides.

Benefits: Triangle Pose stretches the adductors of front and back legs.