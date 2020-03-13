 Skip to content

A Relaxing Yoga Sequence You Can Do In Bed

Kathryn Budig
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher By Kathryn Budig
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author. She she trained at Yogaworks in Los Angeles under Maty Ezraty and Chuck Miller.
Illustration by Jenny Chang-Rodriguez

Last updated on March 13, 2020

When your mind is racing and you can't settle down before bed, there are a few basic yoga poses that may help you get a better night's sleep. Combine this sequence with good sleep hygiene including a regular sleep schedule; keeping a cool, dark room; and sleep-supporting supplements to help you ease into dreamland.

These postures help you unwind, calming your body and allowing you to get rid of the stress and tension of the day. They're also perfect for those days when you hit the bed only to realize you wish you had done some yoga. It's never too late!

1. Spinal twist

A Relaxing Yoga Sequence You Can Do In Bed

Illustration by Jenny Chang-Rodriguez

Lie down on top of the covers and hug your right knee into your chest. Take a few breaths, giving it a good squeeze, and then drop it over to the left. Place your left hand on the outside of your right thigh, and give it gentle downward pressure. Melt your right shoulder down toward the bed. Take eight slow breaths, and then switch legs.

2. Pillow forward fold

A Relaxing Yoga Sequence You Can Do In Bed

Illustration by Jenny Chang-Rodriguez

Grab one large pillow (or two smaller ones). Sit up with your legs extended in front of you. Layer your pillows on top of your legs. Inhale, and create length in your spine. As you exhale, keep gently folding over your pillows and wrap your arms around them. (You can always add more pillows as needed.) Hold here for eight breaths or up to several minutes.

3. Legs up the wall

A Relaxing Yoga Sequence You Can Do In Bed

Illustration by Jenny Chang-Rodriguez

Scoot your body up sideways against a wall or the headboard of your bed. Swing your legs up the wall as you pivot and lay your torso onto the bed (you can slide a smaller pillow under your lower back for additional support). Relax your arms next to your body or rest your hands on your belly. Close your eyes and practice relaxed breathing for one to five minutes. Invite relaxation and sleepiness into your body. To get out, bend both of your knees and pivot them to one side. Press down into the bed to sit back up.

4. Seated meditation

A Relaxing Yoga Sequence You Can Do In Bed

Illustration by Jenny Chang-Rodriguez

Prop a few large pillows behind you, or sit up against the wall or headboard. Bring your legs into a comfortable cross-legged position and cup your palms in your lap. Close your eyes and find even inhales and exhales. As you inhale, think: I am calm. As you exhale, think: I invite peaceful rest. Sit here for as long as you like.

5. Savasana

A Relaxing Yoga Sequence You Can Do In Bed

Illustration by Savasana

Keep your eyes closed after meditation and gently slip yourself under the sheets. Prop your favorite pillow under your head, but stay on your back in a classic savasana position. You can tuck your arms under or over the sheets. Stay here on your back and absorb the goodness of the prior poses. There's a good chance you'll fall asleep in this position, or roll to your side when you're ready.

