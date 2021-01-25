 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
5 Simple Sanskrit Words To Integrate Into Your Spiritual Practice

5 Simple Sanskrit Words To Integrate Into Your Spiritual Practice

Gabrielle Harris
Written by Gabrielle Harris
Man In Meditation

Image by Marija Savic / Stocksy

Last updated on January 25, 2021

By now most people are familiar with the words OM (the sound of the universe) and namaste (the divine in me bows to the divine in you). But beyond these two popular yoga phrases, there are a number of other Sanskrit words that can steer us towards our best selves. Here are five that speak to me, and some ideas for respectively adding them into your spiritual practice.

1. Santosha (संतोष)

Santosha (san-tow-sha) is the practice of finding contentment or happiness, regardless of external circumstances.

This word reminds us to find joy in our life as it is, and not get caught up in what we wish it to be. It asks us to remember that what we have right now is precious and transitory.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to work with it:

Add this word into your gratitude practice to express thanks for your blessings.

2. Upekṣā (उपेक्षा)

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(378)
sleep support+

Upeksha (upek-sha) describes the Buddhist concept of equanimity. One definition of equanimity is to stand in the middle. The Buddha taught that we are constantly being pulled in different directions, either toward the things or people we desire, or away from the things or people we are averse to.

To practice equanimity, we must cultivate mindfulness and be aware of when we are becoming pulled in any one direction so that we are less jerked around by transitory thoughts.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to work with it:

Repeat this word, either to yourself or aloud, when you feel yourself being pulled into a riptide of thoughts that are not serving you.

3. Śrāddha (श्राद्ध)

Sraddha (shruh-dhah) is all about faith. In Hinduism, Śrāddha is also a ceremony that honors departed ancestors. This word tells us that, though we are not aware of how our paths will unfold, we must always trust them.

Śrāddha is the inner, intuitive belief that you are walking steadily towards your life's goals. It takes us away from our limited perception of reality and into a more universal vision.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to work with it:

Remember this word when you need to find the courage to believe that everything about your journey is unfolding exactly as it should.

4. Bhāvanā (भावना)

Bhāvanā (bha-vana) loosely translates to "cultivate." This earthy word reminds us that for any plant to grow well, the health of the soil is most important. So we must look to nourish and nurture the soil (our minds) to provide an environment that will benefit us spiritually, emotionally, and mentally.

To cultivate, you must pull out the weeds (aka the most persistent, deeply ingrained ways of being and thinking) and plant the ways of being that you want to bring into your life. That's when you can begin to sow love, kindness, joy, happiness, humility, gratitude, and peace.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to work with it:

Using this word as your inspiration, make a list of activities that you'd like to "weed out" of your life—the ones that are toxic and no longer serving you—and the ones you'd like to give some more water to, to cultivate into vibrant health.

5. Satya (सत्य)

Sathya (suht-yuh) speaks to truth and honesty. This word tells us that if we live in accordance with our truth, our lives will be freer of suffering. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to work with it:

To know what your "truth" is, you will need to sit quietly with yourself and ask in honesty: In what way is my moral compass pointing? What is the purpose of my existence?

Then, you try to live in accordance with the answer. Easier said than done, I know, but start by addressing the lies you may tell yourself. Do your best to stop listening to what other people say or do or think of you. Stand tall and strong in your belief of how to live a good life. That's when you'll notice that gossip and comparison stops, and truth and honesty begin.

Gabrielle Harris
Gabrielle Harris
Gabrielle Harris is the original suburban yogini of New Zealand. In between hot sweaty vinyasas and mellow yin practices, she likes to go back to the suburbs and write about what she...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
$129.99

A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide

With Light Watkins
A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sanskrit-words-to-live-by

Your article and new folder have been saved!