Gabrielle Harris is the original suburban yogini of New Zealand. In between hot sweaty vinyasas and mellow yin practices, she likes to go back to the suburbs and write about what she learned while cooking the dinner, running a business, and growing vegetables. Yoga is the little box of sanity that she likes to unwrap at frequent intervals to keep the wheels of domestic bliss turning smoothly. Her latest venture is Yin New Zealand, which explores how we can live our life through yin yoga practices.

You can find her blog at Yin New Zealand.

Gabrielle is a qualified yoga teacher and has a double degree in Education and Psychology from Victoria University, Wellington.