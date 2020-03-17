John Friend Opens Up About The Sex Scandal That Shook The Yoga World

In Sridaiva, the tailbone doesn't draw downward. You don't lengthen you spine by pulling the two ends of the spine apart. You line the spine up so that your connective tissue can pull the spine apart. There's a rooting through the pelvis down the legs and a rising in the spine to have the maximum opening of the body. That's not to say poses in modern postural yoga are wrong. We just focus more on the engagement on the back body. After 42 years of teaching yoga, that's a big change, in my view.