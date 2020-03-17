John Friend Opens Up About The Sex Scandal That Shook The Yoga World

In a 2012 scandal that's been dubbed Anusaragate, John Friend—the creator of a wildly popular style and school of yoga called Anusara—was left estranged from much of the yoga world amid rumors of sex scandals, financial mismanagement, and inappropriate relationships with students.

Left to his own devices, the fallen guru spent his time in solitude with his mat, until fate led him to a small studio in Denver where owners (and sisters) Desi and Micah Springer invited him to heal and own up to his mistakes by encouraging him to take accountability for his actions.

As Friend, 55, gears up for the official launch of his new form of alignment-based yoga, Sridava, mbg asked him to open up about what he's learned since the scandal, and life after Anusara.