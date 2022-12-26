It's true, your multi may be impacting your ability to fall (or stay) asleep if you take it too close to your bedtime. This is due to the inclusion of essential minerals (think iron, magnesium, etc.) and vitamins, especially vitamin C and B vitamins. This latter family of water-soluble nutrients, B vitamins, can have an energizing effect on your brain and nervous system (especially if you're lacking B's in your diet).*

So for those who find their multi to be energizing, be sure to take it with breakfast or lunch to make sure you're able to wind down for sleep later in the evening.