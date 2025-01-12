Skip to Content
Women's Health

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & Recovery

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
January 12, 2025
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Image by Abbie Smith-Ryan x mbg creative
January 12, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When it comes to health and fitness, one-size-fits-all advice simply doesn’t work—especially for women. From unique nutritional needs during menstruation to optimizing body composition during menopause, tailored strategies are key to helping women achieve their health goals.

On the mindbodygreen podcast, we cover all this and more with Abbie Smith-Ryan, Ph.D. As a researcher, educator, and advocate, she’s breaking barriers in how women approach fitness, nutrition, and recovery, offering practical, science-backed advice that adapts to the unique needs of each life stage.

Your nutritional blueprint for every life stage 

Smith-Ryan emphasizes that women’s nutritional and fitness needs evolve throughout their lives. From menstruation to pregnancy and into perimenopause and postmenopause, each stage requires tailored approaches to optimize health.

For example, iron, vitamin D, and calcium are critical throughout life but serve different purposes depending on the stage. Calcium supports bone development in youth and helps maintain bone density in later years, while iron supplementation can be essential for menstruating or active women to improve daily energy and overall well-being.

Protein also plays a starring role in Smith-Ryan’s advice. Women should increase protein intake during pregnancy or before their menstrual cycle when protein turnover spikes.

She advocates for building meals around 30 grams of protein paired with vegetables, emphasizing consistency and simplicity.

Supplements like magnesium, omega-3s, and multivitamins can fill nutritional gaps, ensuring women meet their micronutrient needs.

Fueling for strength & recovery 

Smith-Ryan challenges outdated health messages like "eat less, exercise more" with a more empowering approach. Her research underscores the importance of maintaining and building muscle to support metabolism, bone health, and cardiovascular health, particularly during midlife when body composition naturally changes.

“One of the key things women can do to help optimize body composition and energy expenditure metabolism is to really focus on the window around training,” she explains. 

One of her top tips for women is to avoid long gaps between meals. Eating regularly, especially high-quality protein, before and after exercise can improve energy levels, muscle recovery, and metabolic health.

For example, a small pre-workout snack like a 4 oz glass of milk or a 90-calorie protein source can significantly enhance workout performance.

Smith-Ryan is also a big proponent of creatine supplementation—not just for performance but for its brain, bone, and recovery benefits.

Many women hesitate to use creatine due to concerns about weight gain, but Smith-Ryan explains that women typically experience minimal water retention—around 0.5 pounds from water being pulled into cells—which actually supports hydration and cellular energy, making creatine a highly effective and safe supplement.

Smarter training for maximum results

When it comes to exercise, Smith-Ryan advocates for smarter, not harder, training. High-intensity interval training and high-intensity resistance training offer maximum benefits in minimal time.

A simple protocol like 10 one-minute intervals of intense effort with one minute of rest can yield significant cardiovascular and metabolic improvements after just three sessions.

For strength training, Smith-Ryan emphasizes the benefits of high-intensity resistance training, which involves lifting heavy loads—around 80% of your maximum—for 6-8 reps with short rest periods.

This approach targets both strength and hypertrophy while incorporating full-body movements to maximize efficiency. She also stresses that training should adapt to how you feel daily, encouraging women to adjust speed, weight, or intensity based on sleep, energy levels, or life demands, making the routine both effective and sustainable.

The takeaway

Smith-Ryan’s passion for empowering women shines through in her research and advice. Her practical approach to nutrition, training, and recovery proves that taking small, consistent steps can lead to transformative health benefits.

Whether it’s adding an extra serving of protein, trying a short strength training session, or standing firm in advocating for your health, Smith-Ryan's advice serves as a powerful reminder: your health and well-being are worth the investment.

