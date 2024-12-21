Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Healthy Weight

This 7-Day Full-Body Challenge Will Push You Through The Holidays

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
December 21, 2024
Ava Durgin
mindbodygreen Writer
By Ava Durgin
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
December 21, 2024

If you’re looking for a way to shake up your fitness routine or kick start your journey to a stronger, healthier body, this 7-day full-body challenge is here to deliver results.

Whether you’re a seasoned gym-goer or just getting started, this program is designed to work all the major muscle groups while building functional strength, endurance, and mobility. With a mix of strength training, core work, and active recovery, you’ll challenge your body in new ways each day.

The beauty of this challenge lies in its flexibility. You can use it as a standalone workout plan or layer it into your existing routine for a week of focused, intentional movement.

The structure is simple yet effective: each day targets specific areas of your body, with rest and active recovery built in to support optimal performance.

Plus, there’s room to grow—by increasing weights, adding more reps, or shortening your rest times, you can continue pushing your limits and making progress.

This 7-day challenge isn’t just about building strength or endurance—it’s about cultivating consistency, confidence, and a sense of accomplishment. Every workout is intentionally designed to be efficient and doable, even with a busy schedule.

Get ready to move, sweat, and strengthen—your one-week challenge begins today!

Image by mbg creative

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Integrative Health

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion
Integrative Health

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion

Hannah Frye

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)

Mallory Creveling, CPT

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits
Integrative Health

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits

Jennifer Chesak

11 Safe Ways To Stop A Sneeze In Its Tracks
Integrative Health

11 Safe Ways To Stop A Sneeze In Its Tracks

Jessica Timmons

How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs
Integrative Health

How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs

Abby Moore

The Surprising Home Decor Hack That Can Help Relieve Anxiousness
Integrative Health

The Surprising Home Decor Hack That Can Help Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider

Are These 3 Sneaky Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Mental Health?
Mental Health

Are These 3 Sneaky Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Mental Health?

Jason Wachob

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Integrative Health

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion
Integrative Health

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion

Hannah Frye

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)

Mallory Creveling, CPT

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits
Integrative Health

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits

Jennifer Chesak

11 Safe Ways To Stop A Sneeze In Its Tracks
Integrative Health

11 Safe Ways To Stop A Sneeze In Its Tracks

Jessica Timmons

How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs
Integrative Health

How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs

Abby Moore

The Surprising Home Decor Hack That Can Help Relieve Anxiousness
Integrative Health

The Surprising Home Decor Hack That Can Help Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider

Are These 3 Sneaky Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Mental Health?
Mental Health

Are These 3 Sneaky Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Mental Health?

Jason Wachob

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Integrative Health

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion
Integrative Health

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion

Hannah Frye

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)

Mallory Creveling, CPT

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits
Integrative Health

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits

Jennifer Chesak

11 Safe Ways To Stop A Sneeze In Its Tracks
Integrative Health

11 Safe Ways To Stop A Sneeze In Its Tracks

Jessica Timmons

How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs
Integrative Health

How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs

Abby Moore

The Surprising Home Decor Hack That Can Help Relieve Anxiousness
Integrative Health

The Surprising Home Decor Hack That Can Help Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider

Are These 3 Sneaky Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Mental Health?
Mental Health

Are These 3 Sneaky Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Mental Health?

Jason Wachob

4 Health Symptoms That Might Be Triggered By Mold (& What To Do About It)
Integrative Health

4 Health Symptoms That Might Be Triggered By Mold (& What To Do About It)

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Integrative Health

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion
Integrative Health

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion

Hannah Frye

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)

Mallory Creveling, CPT

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits
Integrative Health

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits

Jennifer Chesak

11 Safe Ways To Stop A Sneeze In Its Tracks
Integrative Health

11 Safe Ways To Stop A Sneeze In Its Tracks

Jessica Timmons

How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs
Integrative Health

How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs

Abby Moore

The Surprising Home Decor Hack That Can Help Relieve Anxiousness
Integrative Health

The Surprising Home Decor Hack That Can Help Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider

Are These 3 Sneaky Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Mental Health?
Mental Health

Are These 3 Sneaky Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Mental Health?

Jason Wachob

4 Health Symptoms That Might Be Triggered By Mold (& What To Do About It)
Integrative Health

4 Health Symptoms That Might Be Triggered By Mold (& What To Do About It)

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

What Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowThe 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & CareerHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & MoreGreens Powder: Benefits Uses Ingredients & MoreLaws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.