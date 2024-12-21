Advertisement
This 7-Day Full-Body Challenge Will Push You Through The Holidays
If you’re looking for a way to shake up your fitness routine or kick start your journey to a stronger, healthier body, this 7-day full-body challenge is here to deliver results.
Whether you’re a seasoned gym-goer or just getting started, this program is designed to work all the major muscle groups while building functional strength, endurance, and mobility. With a mix of strength training, core work, and active recovery, you’ll challenge your body in new ways each day.
The beauty of this challenge lies in its flexibility. You can use it as a standalone workout plan or layer it into your existing routine for a week of focused, intentional movement.
The structure is simple yet effective: each day targets specific areas of your body, with rest and active recovery built in to support optimal performance.
Plus, there’s room to grow—by increasing weights, adding more reps, or shortening your rest times, you can continue pushing your limits and making progress.
This 7-day challenge isn’t just about building strength or endurance—it’s about cultivating consistency, confidence, and a sense of accomplishment. Every workout is intentionally designed to be efficient and doable, even with a busy schedule.
Get ready to move, sweat, and strengthen—your one-week challenge begins today!
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Mallory Creveling, CPT
Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Mallory Creveling, CPT
Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Mallory Creveling, CPT
4 Health Symptoms That Might Be Triggered By Mold (& What To Do About It)
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Mallory Creveling, CPT
4 Health Symptoms That Might Be Triggered By Mold (& What To Do About It)
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.