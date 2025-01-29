This Biohacker's Nightly Routine Gives Him The Sleep Quality Of A 20-Year-Old

9:35 p.m.: I close my blackout curtains... You'd be surprised how much junk light can make it through the cracks on the sides of your windows. You can find blackout curtains online (I don't recommend any one brand over the other), but be sure to buy some Velcro to tape down the sides and put a valance on top because light can seep in all around the edges of the curtains. You want your room to be completely dark. A darker bedroom equals better sleep.