Some consider coffee an art, others, a science. From where I stand—specifically, at the kitchen counter while my barista-turned-scientist partner meticulously prepares our pour-over coffee every morning—it’s a little bit of both.

If I had to rank the things we take most seriously in our household, trailing somewhere behind nutrition, movement, and mental health, you'd find coffee in a top slot.

I used to be an any-coffee-is-great-coffee kind of gal, but that mindset was completely ruined once I started learning to appreciate the flavor and overall experience of a high-quality bean.

I’ll be the first to admit I’ve been pretty spoiled by the daily Chemex brews my partner Ryan makes for us, always featuring a beautiful, freshly-ground bean from a roaster we admire.

And of course, as mbg’s health director, well-being is always top of mind. So while I think the ritual of slowly brewing coffee is a beautiful, mindful practice with benefits of its own—I’m also always aware that the coffee we choose and how we drink it matters when it comes to well-being.

That’s why I was very intrigued when I heard David Asprey—entrepreneur and bestselling science author, often referred to as the "Father of Biohacking"—was launching his own unique offering in the coffee space, called Danger Coffee.