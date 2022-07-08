Dave Asprey Plans To Live To 180 — Here's The Multi He Takes For Longevity

Dave Asprey Trusts This Multivitamin To Help Him Live A Long, Healthy Life*
No one knows the art of aging gracefully quite like Dave Asprey. Dubbed the "Father of Biohacking," Asprey has established quite the impressive career: He's the founder and chairman of Bulletproof, a tech entrepreneur, and a bestselling author of titles like Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan To Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever.
With a personal goal to live to be at least 180, Asprey has optimized his daily health routines to help him live a long, happy life. One of his tried-and-true methods to promote longevity? Supplementation.
When you supplement your body and your brain with the right levels of the right vitamins, the right nutrients, the right antioxidants, it supports the way your cells work so your cells can do their job to keep you young," Asprey explains.
But with so many supplements on the market making all sorts of health claims, it's tough to tell whether or not a product will actually extend your health span. Asprey recommends starting with a quality multivitamin.
That said, not all multis are created equal: "A lot of the multivitamins on the market don't have enough of what your body needs," Asprey says. "Or they've got a bunch of ingredients, but they're just trace amounts of those ingredients to make you think you got something when you really didn't."
In a recent video testimonial, Asprey explains why mbg's ultimate multivitamin+ is his go-to multi for promoting whole-body health on a cellular level.*
Why Dave Asprey swears by ultimate multivitamin+.
ultimate multivitamin+
Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*
With 14 essential vitamins, 11 essential minerals, two trace minerals, and six longevity botanicals, it's no wonder Asprey trusts ultimate multivitamin+ to not only address his daily nutrition needs but to support him in his quest to live to 180 as well.*
"[mindbodygreen's] multivitamin was created with longevity in mind and uses a high-potency formula with the right amount and type of antioxidants that scavenge free radicals so that you don't have too much oxidative stress but your cells can still do their jobs,"* Asprey explains.
How ultimate multivitamin+ promotes longevity.
Beyond the typical antioxidants one might expect to see in a multivitamin (i.e., vitamins A, B2, C, and E and minerals selenium, zinc, copper, and manganese), mbg's multi also includes six powerhouse plant-derived antioxidants that provide additional support fighting free radicals:*
- "Master antioxidant" glutathione
- Resveratrol from Japanese knotweed
- Piperine from black pepper (to enhance resveratrol's bioavailability)
- Lycopene from red tomato
- Carotenoid superstars lutein and zeaxanthin
"All of these help to promote your best health at the cellular level, which is how you're going to live a lot longer than Mother Nature wants you to,'* Asprey expounds.
The takeaway.
A standard high-quality multivitamin can help you bridge nutrient gaps and provide daily nutritional support, but a multi formula like mbg's that includes additional longevity botanicals to help your body scavenge free radicals and combat oxidative stress is truly innovative.*
Asprey agrees and invites you to join him in shooting for a health span well over 100. "It starts with making your cells work right. I highly recommend mindbodygreen's supplements—especially their ultimate multivitamin+," Asprey says. "Because you gotta start somewhere."
