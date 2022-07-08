Dave Asprey Plans To Live To 180 — Here's The Multi He Takes For Longevity

No one knows the art of aging gracefully quite like Dave Asprey. Dubbed the "Father of Biohacking," Asprey has established quite the impressive career: He's the founder and chairman of Bulletproof, a tech entrepreneur, and a bestselling author of titles like Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan To Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever.

With a personal goal to live to be at least 180, Asprey has optimized his daily health routines to help him live a long, happy life. One of his tried-and-true methods to promote longevity? Supplementation.

When you supplement your body and your brain with the right levels of the right vitamins, the right nutrients, the right antioxidants, it supports the way your cells work so your cells can do their job to keep you young," Asprey explains.

But with so many supplements on the market making all sorts of health claims, it's tough to tell whether or not a product will actually extend your health span. Asprey recommends starting with a quality multivitamin.

That said, not all multis are created equal: "A lot of the multivitamins on the market don't have enough of what your body needs," Asprey says. "Or they've got a bunch of ingredients, but they're just trace amounts of those ingredients to make you think you got something when you really didn't."

In a recent video testimonial, Asprey explains why mbg's ultimate multivitamin+ is his go-to multi for promoting whole-body health on a cellular level.*