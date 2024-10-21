If there's one universally loved ingredient that pairs well with nearly any dish and can be prepared in a practically infinite number of ways, it's potatoes. French fries, mashed potatoes, potato salad, the list goes on and on. But while white and sweet potatoes often steal the spotlight, there's another lesser-known variation that should be gracing your table, as they boast an impressive variety of vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients: purple potatoes.