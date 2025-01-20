That's because this synthesis process is affected by age, gender, and hormones—particularly the presence of estrogen3 . Research shows that only 8% of ALA is converted to EPA and 0 to 4% to DHA in healthy young cis-men, while 21% of ALA was converted to EPA and 9% to DHA in healthy young cis-women. Though the process is still not perfect, it appears women can convert ALA to be used in the body as EPA and DHA slightly more effectively than men.