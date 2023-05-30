Other Probiotics Just Don't Measure Up To The Benefits I Get From This One*
I've been taking a probiotic for the better half of the last decade, and if there's anything I've found, it's that different probiotics help with different things, making it super important to find one that works for you.
Of course, there are countless brands (and bacteria strains) to choose from when browsing drugstore aisles and online stores, so how can you know which is best? I had the same question—until I found mindbodygreen's pioneering probiotic+ formula.
Why probiotic+ shines above the rest for all of my gut needs*
When I first started taking a probiotic, I had two big goals: reducing bloating and improving my digestive regularity. After all, gut health levels up to many other areas of health, and two big signs of gut health are abdominal comfort and a regular poop schedule.
Where do probiotics come in, you ask? These bacteria are involved in a number of bodily functions, from aiding in digestion and absorption, to priming the immune system1 and even producing neurotransmitters2.*
What many may not realize, however, is that a larger number of different strains in one supplement doesn't mean you get more benefits. In fact, specific bacteria strains are actually more effective when they're targeted and delivered in the right dosage.
So when mindbodygreen created a probiotic formula with four specifically targeted strains, I was excited to give it a try. The probiotic I had been taking previously was helping to keep me semi-regular, but I was still struggling with bloating.*
But this unique formula is one of the only probiotic supplements on the market with four key strains that work together to aid proper digestion and nutrient absorption.* Plus, one of the strains (Bifidobacterium lactis HN019) improves average gut transit time and promotes healthy daily functions of the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.*
Meanwhile, Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07 is a probiotic bacterial strain that is clinically shown to help ease bloating, promote abdominal comfort, and support healthy immune function.*
And lucky for me, these strains have worked wonders, exactly as they were intended.* Upon taking it as directed, I was feeling the effects of improved regularity in less than two weeks, and by the three week mark, I was pleasantly surprised to realize I hadn't felt bloated at all in nearly a week.*
By the end of my first bottle, I was officially converted, and my gut and I are happy to report that this is, without a doubt, the most effective probiotic I've ever taken.
The takeaway
Just like our own gut microbiomes, probiotic supplements are not all created equal, so it's worth your while to find a formula doesn't just meet your expectations, but exceeds them. probiotic+ certainly exceeded mine, so if your probiotic hasn't been cutting it lately, it might be high time to make the switch.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.