Where do probiotics come in, you ask? These bacteria are involved in a number of bodily functions, from aiding in digestion and absorption, to priming the immune system1 and even producing neurotransmitters2 .*

What many may not realize, however, is that a larger number of different strains in one supplement doesn't mean you get more benefits. In fact, specific bacteria strains are actually more effective when they're targeted and delivered in the right dosage.

So when mindbodygreen created a probiotic formula with four specifically targeted strains, I was excited to give it a try. The probiotic I had been taking previously was helping to keep me semi-regular, but I was still struggling with bloating.*

But this unique formula is one of the only probiotic supplements on the market with four key strains that work together to aid proper digestion and nutrient absorption.* Plus, one of the strains (Bifidobacterium lactis HN019) improves average gut transit time and promotes healthy daily functions of the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.*

Meanwhile, Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07 is a probiotic bacterial strain that is clinically shown to help ease bloating, promote abdominal comfort, and support healthy immune function.*

And lucky for me, these strains have worked wonders, exactly as they were intended.* Upon taking it as directed, I was feeling the effects of improved regularity in less than two weeks, and by the three week mark, I was pleasantly surprised to realize I hadn't felt bloated at all in nearly a week.*

By the end of my first bottle, I was officially converted, and my gut and I are happy to report that this is, without a doubt, the most effective probiotic I've ever taken.