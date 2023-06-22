Cancer Season 2023 Ushers In 4 Weeks Of Softness & Sentimentality—But Not Without Some Road Blocks
Summer has officially begun, and with it, the start of Cancer season. As we plunge into the watery depths of this sensitive sign, here's what to keep in mind over the next four weeks, plus how to work with this energy all throughout Cancer season.
Advertisement
Cancer season can be sweet & sentimental, but also moody
Cancer is the sign that represents the archetypal mother in astrology, meaning it's nurturing, sensitive, and wants to cozy up in its shell. That said, it's also the only zodiac sign that's ruled by the moon, which changes phases and signs more quickly than any other planet in astrology.
As such, Cancer is also known to be one of the moodier signs, and we may all feel that influence over the next four weeks. As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, "Tender emotions could surface, which you might prefer to process in solitude—then, turn into cathartic works of art. Creativity reaches peak levels during Cancer season and this deep-feeling water sign helps you pull inspiration from intimate experiences."
They also note that you can think of this mid-year checkpoint as a chance to come home to yourself, especially if you've been feeling out of touch with your heart. Rather than resisting these emotions, embrace and learn from them during Cancer season.
Neptune's influence could have us all facing illusion head-on
Neptune has been in Pisces for quite some time (over 10 years in fact), and goes retrograde once a year for roughly five months. This year, it's going retrograde on June 30 until December 6, highlighting themes around dreams, illusion, and spirituality.
And considering it's in the sign of Pisces, which Neptune already rules, confusion could be strong—whether you're feeling illusory about your job, your relationship, or your living situation, for example.
But when it goes retrograde, those illusions are presented to us at center stage. Newfound clarity and insights might start coming in as Neptune backspins, so pay attention to your intuition throughout this sensitive season. And as astrology expert Imani Quinn recently told mindbodygreen, you'll also want to "allow yourself to make mistakes, learn from them, and keep your boundaries in place when it feels necessary."
Advertisement
The Capricorn full moon asks us to take ourselves seriously
School might be out for summer, but for the few days around the Capricorn full moon on July 3, you might as well consider it back in session. Capricorn is all about hard work, diligence, and achieving success against all odds, meanwhile, full moons are all about release.
So, under this moon, ask yourself where you're holding yourself back in regards to your work, finances, public image, and general path to success. If there are old habits or belief systems that are distracting you or causing you to doubt yourself, these moon beams will shine a light on them so you can let them go.
The North Node in Aries will ramp up your sense of independence
The North Node spends roughly 18 months in each sign, so it hasn't been in Aries since 2014. As it gets settled into this fiery and passionate sign, all of us will likely feel a surge of independence and bravery.
There's nothing Aries isn't up for, especially when it comes to doing what they want when they want. So just be sure to exercise a little patience and tact, as to not rock the boat on Cancer season's already choppy waters.
The impending Venus retrograde reminds us that love is patient & kind
For all of Cancer season, Venus is reveling in an extended trip through dramatic and loyal Leo—which isn't a bad place for it to be, as far as summer romances go. However, the day after Cancer season ends, July 22, Venus goes retrograde until September 3. Venus retrogrades are known to stir up relationship challenges, but they also offer us a chance to reflect on what we most value when it comes to pleasure and intimacy.
As the twins suggest, you can use the next four weeks to prepare for this once-every-18-months shake-up by strengthening all of your relationships before then.
FAQs:
Is 2023 a lucky year for Cancer?
Yes, 2023 features planetary movements that indicate career success, social popularity, and potentially even a new romance, for Cancers.
What are the dates for Cancer in 2023?
Cancer season begins on June 21 and ends July 22 in 2023.
What day does Cancer season start?
Cancer season starts this year on June 21, the same day as the summer solstice.
Advertisement
The takeaway
Cancer season can be an incredibly sensitive time in which we're all encouraged to connect with those most important to us and listen to our intuition. For the next four weeks, emotions may be at the forefront, but when we pay attention and integrate them, there's always something to learn.
Advertisement
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.