Cancer is the sign that represents the archetypal mother in astrology, meaning it's nurturing, sensitive, and wants to cozy up in its shell. That said, it's also the only zodiac sign that's ruled by the moon, which changes phases and signs more quickly than any other planet in astrology.

As such, Cancer is also known to be one of the moodier signs, and we may all feel that influence over the next four weeks. As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, "Tender emotions could surface, which you might prefer to process in solitude—then, turn into cathartic works of art. Creativity reaches peak levels during Cancer season and this deep-feeling water sign helps you pull inspiration from intimate experiences."

They also note that you can think of this mid-year checkpoint as a chance to come home to yourself, especially if you've been feeling out of touch with your heart. Rather than resisting these emotions, embrace and learn from them during Cancer season.