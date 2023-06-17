An Astrologer's Guide To This Week's Sensual Transit (6 Years In The Making)

Excitement and stability can coexist, and this Monday, June 19, two powerful planets are here to prove it. Jubilant Jupiter teams up with stern Saturn in a friendly formation; a 60-degree angle called a sextile. (And yeah, this mashup can be as fun as is sounds!) Their last sextile was nearly six years ago, so we’re overdue for this medley! Jupiter in Taurus brings the excitement and sensuality while Saturn in Pisces delivers a dose of sobering sensibility. You won’t just figure out what needs to be done, but you’ll also see how to do it. Discuss your dream scenario, then put a solid plan in place for achieving the next steps.