An Astrologer's Guide To This Week's Sensual Transit (6 Years In The Making)
Summer officially starts this week, and astrologers are predicting a wave of sensuality and creativity is coming our way. Here's your weekly horoscope.
Monday’s Jupiter-Saturn sextile brings an optimal mix of excitement and stability.
Excitement and stability can coexist, and this Monday, June 19, two powerful planets are here to prove it. Jubilant Jupiter teams up with stern Saturn in a friendly formation; a 60-degree angle called a sextile. (And yeah, this mashup can be as fun as is sounds!) Their last sextile was nearly six years ago, so we’re overdue for this medley! Jupiter in Taurus brings the excitement and sensuality while Saturn in Pisces delivers a dose of sobering sensibility. You won’t just figure out what needs to be done, but you’ll also see how to do it. Discuss your dream scenario, then put a solid plan in place for achieving the next steps.
The summer solstice is on Wednesday, kicking off a month of Cancer season.
Step into summer! Cancer season begins this Wednesday, June 21, announced (as it is every year) by the solstice. The longest day of light in the northern hemisphere illuminates our most treasured bonds, from beloved relatives to friends who have earned “chosen family” status. Set up the backyard loungers, prep the grill and sangria pitcher. Homey and heartfelt Cancer season is ideal for nesting and guesting. But don’t fill up every inch of whitespace on your calendar with visits. Tender emotions could surface, which you might prefer to process in solitude—then, turn into cathartic works of art. Creativity reaches peak levels during Cancer season and this deep-feeling water sign helps you pull inspiration from intimate experiences.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.