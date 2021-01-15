When it comes to fueling your energetic and physical body, food plays a significant role. Just ask celebrity chef, certified nutritionist, and Reiki master Serena Poon, C.N., CHC, CHN: In her star-studded practice (her clients include Jerry Bruckheimer, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, and Kerry Washington), she blends integrative nutrition with intuitive energetic techniques to discover exactly which nutrients her clients need to support their physical and spiritual bodies, wherever they need a bit of balance.

“It's almost like this big giant map,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “I can see the foods you need to eat to support an issue, to clear out an issue. I create [food] lists for clients, but it's more about where to eat from instead of what not to eat.”

Below, Poon breaks down the go-to foods for each of the seven chakras (aka, the main energy centers of the body). A gateway to spiritual nutrition, if you will.