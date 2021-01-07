The coronavirus rocked our worlds this past year. Most people re-examined the way they care for their immune systems, mainly by amping up their hygiene (admit it, you probably didn’t wash your hands quite as often before), and staying inside while sick.

While these practices are critical, the gut also has to take priority—for both immunity and overall health. Not sure where to start? Here’s how gastroenterologist Niket Sonpal, M.D., plans to make gut-friendly changes in the New Year.