5 Habits To Pick Up For Better Sleep, From Experts

“The single greatest predictor of a good night's sleep is if I go to bed on an empty stomach,” Ben Bikman, Ph.D., a metabolic scientist with a doctorate in bioenergetics once said on the mindbodygreen podcast.

Research backs up his claim: In this recent study, researchers found that while eating before bedtime led to longer sleep duration, it also triggered more awakenings throughout the night. Translation: They slept more but also woke up more, meaning their rest was less efficient.

This doesn’t mean you should go to bed hungry, either. If you need a snack, make sure it’s a sleep-friendly one—here’s an easy go-to.