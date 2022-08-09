Reviewers Say This Sleep Aid Works Better Than Any Other (Yes, Even Melatonin)

One category of sleep aid is herbal formulas featuring ingredients like valerian. While these tend to be safe and gentle, research shows that they aren't effective for everyone. Hormonal sleep aids like melatonin are also increasingly popular, but there is little evidence that they actually improve sleep quality, and they come with health concerns of their own.

mindbodygreen created sleep support+ to be a standout in a crowded sleep aid market. It combines three science-backed ingredients (magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®) into one supplement that's safe to take nightly. And the best part: It actually works to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling energized.*

We'd like to think the gentle yet powerful formula does a better job delivering high-quality sleep than any other.* But don't take our word for it. Here's what sleep support+ reviewers who have tried other sleep aids to no avail are saying: