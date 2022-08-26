A Dietitian's Go-To Bedtime Snack (That Helps Improve Sleep, Too)

A great bedtime snack, according to Byrnes, will incorporate two things: tryptophan and magnesium. "Tryptophan is an essential amino acid, and its calming effect can help you fall asleep faster and sleep longer. It’s found in foods such as turkey, chicken, eggs, pumpkin seeds, beans, peanuts, and leafy green vegetables," she tells mbg.

And magnesium, she notes, also helps to calm and relax the body, "and is found in a variety of foods including whole grains, dark leafy vegetables, nuts and seeds, bananas, yogurt, and milk.

So, she says, a banana with a spoonful of peanut butter makes for a simple (and delicious!) snack that will provide both tryptophan and magnesium, making it a great option if hunger strikes before bed.