Integrative Health

Is Eating A Vegan Dinner Better For Your Sleep Quality? We Asked An Expert

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
March 17, 2025
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
March 17, 2025

Who isn't looking for ways to improve the quality of their sleep every night? From having a consistent bedtime to avoiding screens at night, some things seem more obvious than others—but you may be surprised to know your dinner could actually be impacting your sleep quality, too. Here's what to know.

How dinner foods can impact sleep quality

When model and entrepreneur Kate Bock spilled her nighttime routine in mbg's series The Wind Down, she shared that her keys to quality sleep include exercising during the day, going to bed early, and aiming to eat an early dinner. For the nights when an early meal isn't possible, Bock opts to eat vegan instead.

Why avoid meat late at night, you ask? We were curious too, so we asked functional medicine expert Stacie Stephenson, D.C., CNS, about it. And according to her, large high-fat meals before bed (like a steak dinner, for instance), "can divert energy from healing to digestion and can overfill the stomach just before you lie down."

And this, she adds, can cause discomfort, acid reflux, and/or heartburn, "which can greatly compromise sleep duration and quality." This will be especially disturbing to sleep on the nights when you need to eat a late meal.

According to a 2019 study published in the journal Aging and Disease1, researchers found that for every additional 100 grams (roughly one serving) of meat that people ages 60+ ate per day, there was a 60% higher risk for poor sleep quality. The study also found that of the 1,341 people surveyed, those who ate the most meat slept for significantly less time than those who ate the least meat. Higher meat consumption was also associated with more snoring.

And this isn't just red meat: The study authors note that "results were in the same direction for red and processed meat and for white meat separately."

Sleep-friendly options

So, what to make for your next plant-based dinner? According to Stephenson, "When it comes to eating for sleep quality, it's more about macronutrients—high fat and high sugar can interfere with sleep, but lean protein and fiber would actually be good."

Translation: Just because dinner is vegan or vegetarian doesn't automatically make it healthy. "For example, a dinner composed of french fries, a pound of pasta, and fried doughnuts would be vegetarian—but I would not recommend eating that," she explains.

That said, here are seven options for protein-packed, plant-based recipes you can whip up any night of the week.

The takeaway

When dinnertime rolls around, most of us could stand to take a page from Bock's book and keep it light, with minimal animal products.

Pair the meal with a booze-free beverage, a high-quality sleep supplement, and a blood-sugar-friendly dessert, and feel it pay off for your sleep quality.

Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth
Women's Health

Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Simple, Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%
Integrative Health

This Simple, Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%

Ava Durgin

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& The Ones To Avoid)
Women's Health

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& The Ones To Avoid)

Colleen Travers

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Better Mental Health, From A PhD
Integrative Health

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Better Mental Health, From A PhD

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

This Will Be The Leading Cancer Death For Young People (How To Reduce Your Risk)
Integrative Health

This Will Be The Leading Cancer Death For Young People (How To Reduce Your Risk)

Morgan Chamberlain

I’m A Health Editor—This Is The Supplement I Take Every Day Without Fail
Integrative Health

I’m A Health Editor—This Is The Supplement I Take Every Day Without Fail

Morgan Chamberlain

Why It's Never Too Early To Train For Giving Birth & How To Do It
Women's Health

Why It's Never Too Early To Train For Giving Birth & How To Do It

Jessica Timmons

5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)
Women's Health

5 Perimenopause Myths To Stop Believing Right Now (From An OB/GYN)

Jila Senemar, M.D., FACOG

